What You Should Know About Ordering Water In Germany

Somewhere between marveling at Bavarian castles and cathedrals and washing down German currywurst with beer, visitors are often caught unaware by the country's quirky approach to serving water at restaurants. You might not notice if you're in the habit of ordering bottled water when you eat out (remember to specify whether you want still or sparkling water when in Europe), but if you order just a glass of water sans bottle in Germany — essentially requesting your server for some tap water — be prepared to get a slightly exasperated look. In extreme cases, you might be denied or get served water in comically small glasses. While there are various reasons for this, what you should know first is that, no matter its size, you may get charged for that glass of tap water.

Asking for non-bottled water at restaurants in Germany is surprisingly rare, with one survey by Marketagent (via Blick) revealing that only 22% of people local to the region actually do so. Many opt for bottled water, which can be pricey, and simply pay the cost. Pricing tap water is at the discretion of the establishment, with some places marking it about the same as a beer. Of course, you may come across the odd eatery or bar where tap water flows freely, and you can hydrate to your heart's content. However, if you're on a budget, make sure you know how much you're paying for glasses of water — lest they accumulate and end up costing almost as much as a small meal.