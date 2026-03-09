Martha Stewart's Go-To Olive Oil For Cooking

Celebrity lifestyle guru Martha Stewart doesn't settle for any old olive oil. The cooking personality has singled out one specific brand as her oil of choice. This Stewart-approved mainstay is Flamingo Estate's Heritage virgin olive oil, the product of organically grown and meticulously blended olives.

"It is the only olive oil I use at home," Stewart told the brand's founder Richard Christiansen in a 2026 chat covered by Food & Wine. As outlined on Flamingo Estate's website, a fourth-generation farmer hand-picks olives that are then instantly pressed to make this particular oil. This attention to detail differs from other brands, many of which use machines to harvest their olives and therefore run the risk of bruising or harming the fruit.

Flamingo Estate also sources its olives from hyper-specific trees, such as the Frantoio, Leccino, Pendolino, and Arbequina varieties. These aren't typically found in the U.S. and originate from locales like Tuscany and Spain, aligning Flamingo Estate with the Mediterranean's world-renowned olive oil practices. The resulting flavor profile is dynamic, fruity, peppery, and vibrant, distinguishing the label from both the best- and worst-reviewed grocery store oils. These qualities, as well as the brand's production processes, ultimately create an upscale product that's ready for Stewart's kitchen, no matter the cost.