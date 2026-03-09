Martha Stewart's Go-To Olive Oil For Cooking
Celebrity lifestyle guru Martha Stewart doesn't settle for any old olive oil. The cooking personality has singled out one specific brand as her oil of choice. This Stewart-approved mainstay is Flamingo Estate's Heritage virgin olive oil, the product of organically grown and meticulously blended olives.
"It is the only olive oil I use at home," Stewart told the brand's founder Richard Christiansen in a 2026 chat covered by Food & Wine. As outlined on Flamingo Estate's website, a fourth-generation farmer hand-picks olives that are then instantly pressed to make this particular oil. This attention to detail differs from other brands, many of which use machines to harvest their olives and therefore run the risk of bruising or harming the fruit.
Flamingo Estate also sources its olives from hyper-specific trees, such as the Frantoio, Leccino, Pendolino, and Arbequina varieties. These aren't typically found in the U.S. and originate from locales like Tuscany and Spain, aligning Flamingo Estate with the Mediterranean's world-renowned olive oil practices. The resulting flavor profile is dynamic, fruity, peppery, and vibrant, distinguishing the label from both the best- and worst-reviewed grocery store oils. These qualities, as well as the brand's production processes, ultimately create an upscale product that's ready for Stewart's kitchen, no matter the cost.
Martha Stewart ups her food's flavor by utilizing high-quality Flamingo Estate olive oil
Martha Stewart always opts for extra-virgin olive oil, which, unlike other varieties, isn't treated with heat or chemicals. As a result, extra-virgin oil retains a deeper flavor and darker color, adding even more nuance to your meal.
This quality, however, comes with a price, especially for Flamingo Estate's small-batch variation. At $48 for a 16-ounce bottle, this oil is more expensive than widely available labels like California Olive Ranch and Pompeian. Still, Flamingo Estate doesn't come close to some of the world's most expensive olive oils, which include the luxurious Lambda Ultra Premium brand. A 16.9-ounce bottle of this extra-virgin olive oil goes for $180 on the brand's website.
Despite its $48 cost, Flamingo Estate's olive oil has garnered more than 600 five-star reviews, compared to a single one-star rating. Those hundreds of customers, as well as Stewart, would likely agree that the oil is well worth its steeper-than-average price tag. After all, Stewart is adamant that your choice in butter matters, and that same desire for quality clearly applies to her olive oil habits.