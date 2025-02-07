What Is Marmite And What Can You Do With It?

British food can be baffling, and I say that as a Brit. Even the names are confusing to an outsider — bangers and mash, spotted dick, pease pudding. Nobody outside the U.K. knows what we're on about. And then there's the mystery that is Marmite. I grew up with the stuff, but many people from other parts of the globe are left scratching their heads wondering what Marmite is, and what you actually do with it.

A quick Google will tell you that it's a yeast extract but that doesn't come close to explaining it. Luckily, you have me, a British Marmite fan, to explain the ins and outs of this frankly bizarre viscous spread. I'm under no illusions. It's a weird substance, but it's delicious — to some — and way more versatile than most folks give it credit for.

I'm about to give you some insight into the history of Marmite, what it really is, what it tastes like, and how you can use it. Before you know it, you'll be saying "pip pip" and "alright mate" on your way to the British food aisle in your local supermarket, ready to clear the shelves of yeast extract.