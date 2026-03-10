The Worst Meal JD Vance Has Ever Made For Usha

In his autobiography, "Hillbilly Elegy," JD Vance wrote extensively about growing up in a poor, working class family and communities in Kentucky and southwest Ohio. Meals were largely hearty and meat-heavy, which he still enjoys today. When he was a guest on "The Joe Rogan Experience" in 2024, Vance mentioned," I'm kind of one of these people where if I don't have a piece of meat, it's not a complete meal." But his eating habits drastically shifted when he met the woman who would become his wife, Usha, while attending Yale Law School.

JD and Usha both sat down with Lara Trump on Fox News' "My View with Lara Trump", when the host asked the Vice President about the worst thing he'd ever cooked for his wife. Usha immediately admitted, "The first one," as the Vice President laughed, via Fox News Instagram. Shortly after they'd first met, Vance wanted to impress Usha by making her a homemade meal. Knowing she was a vegetarian but having little knowledge of the diet, Vance picked up a package of refrigerated crescent roll dough, some vegetables, and ranch dressing.

He explained, "I rolled them [the crescent rolls] out into a pizza shape, and put vegetables and ranch dressing on top, and stuck it in the oven for 30 minutes. It was disgusting, like, it was actually inedible, and it's amazing the relationship lasted because it was the first time I ever cooked for her." The meal may have been a disaster, but the couple's relationship wasn't, despite the VP's lackluster cooking skills.