How Usha Vance Changed The Way The Vice President Eats

Usha Chilukuri Vance, now a mother of three and over a decade into her marriage, follows a vegetarian diet. While she hasn't publicly detailed whether her choice stems from cultural tradition, vegetarianism is common in many Indian households, often rooted in religious or ethical values. It could very well be that, or perhaps it's shaped by her upbringing, or something entirely different. The jury's still out, and as she steps further into the public spotlight, many are curious to learn more.

JD Vance's culinary background, on the other hand, reflects the traditions of Middletown, Ohio, and his Appalachian roots. Growing up in a working-class town, his diet was centered around hearty, meat-heavy meals typical of Appalachian and Midwestern cuisine. These meals often included staples like fried chicken, roast beef, pork chops, and side dishes such as mashed potatoes, green beans, and cornbread. Foods that emphasize simplicity and sustenance. His upbringing in a manufacturing town tied to the steel industry also mirrored the broader cultural norms of the Rust Belt.

Despite their different backgrounds, Usha has clearly influenced JD's taste. In the viral episode, Vance backed Joe Rogan's criticism of plant-based fake meats as "highly processed garbage" and urged those considering vegetarianism to avoid "disgusting fake meat" in favor of real Indian vegetarian dishes.