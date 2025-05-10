How Usha Vance Changed The Way The Vice President Eats
Love. The four-letter word that makes the world go round and has America's second in command changing from his meat-centric ways to praising paneer on the internet. At the center of this quiet culinary revolution is Usha Vance, the daughter of immigrants from Andhra Pradesh in Southern India, and a Yale-educated former litigator. Her vegetarian roots and quietly commanding presence have left a distinct mark on U.S. Vice President JD Vance's diet. Raised in Rancho Peñasquitos, an upper-middle-class San Diego suburb, Usha brought more than just intellect into her later marriage — she brought her rich Andhra heritage. Since their union, the VP's diet has shifted from meat and potatoes to hearty chickpea curries and paneer dishes — a cross-cultural fusion shaped by love, heritage, and Usha's influence.
In a revealing moment on "The Joe Rogan Experience," aired October 31, 2024, Vance admitted, "I'm kind of one of these people where if I don't have a piece of meat, it's not a complete meal." But in the same breath, he couldn't help lauding Usha's vegetarian dishes — with surprising enthusiasm.
JD Vance grew up on meat and potato meals in Appalachian Ohio
Usha Chilukuri Vance, now a mother of three and over a decade into her marriage, follows a vegetarian diet. While she hasn't publicly detailed whether her choice stems from cultural tradition, vegetarianism is common in many Indian households, often rooted in religious or ethical values. It could very well be that, or perhaps it's shaped by her upbringing, or something entirely different. The jury's still out, and as she steps further into the public spotlight, many are curious to learn more.
JD Vance's culinary background, on the other hand, reflects the traditions of Middletown, Ohio, and his Appalachian roots. Growing up in a working-class town, his diet was centered around hearty, meat-heavy meals typical of Appalachian and Midwestern cuisine. These meals often included staples like fried chicken, roast beef, pork chops, and side dishes such as mashed potatoes, green beans, and cornbread. Foods that emphasize simplicity and sustenance. His upbringing in a manufacturing town tied to the steel industry also mirrored the broader cultural norms of the Rust Belt.
Despite their different backgrounds, Usha has clearly influenced JD's taste. In the viral episode, Vance backed Joe Rogan's criticism of plant-based fake meats as "highly processed garbage" and urged those considering vegetarianism to avoid "disgusting fake meat" in favor of real Indian vegetarian dishes.
JD Vance tried to impress Usha with a disastrous vegetarian pizza
Before meeting Usha at Yale Law School, Vance had little exposure to vegetarian food, let alone the beautiful flavors of vegetarian Indian cuisine. Vance candidly recounted to Joe Rogan one of his early, misguided attempts to woo Usha during their courtship. He wanted to impress her because he was madly in love so he made her a vegetarian pizza . "I rolled out a flat thing of crescent rolls, put raw broccoli on top of it, sprinkled ranch dressing, and stuck it in the oven for 45 minutes," he said. The result? A major fail by his own admission. "It was disgusting," he chuckled during the podcast. Merging their diverse culinary cultures was definitely a struggle at first.
Despite the initial setbacks, JD didn't give up. What began as a humorous mishap evolved into a deeper appreciation for his wife's dietary preferences and the cuisine she cherished. Vance began experimenting with vegetarian and Indian recipes, gradually learning to cook not only for Usha but also for her family.
Usha Vance has inspired a love of Indian food in her husband
Usha Vance's influence on her husband's diet goes far beyond his failed pizza. Over the years, she has introduced VP Vance to a rich variety of Indian vegetarian dishes, fundamentally changing the way he approaches food. During her speech at the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Usha shared how her husband had embraced her culinary world (per Fox News). He even learned how to cook Indian cuisine for his mother-in-law.
"When JD met me, he approached our differences with curiosity and enthusiasm. He wanted to know everything about me, where I came from, what my life had been like. Although he's a meat and potatoes kind of guy, he adapted to my vegetarian diet and learned to cook food for my mother, Indian food. Before I knew it, he'd become an integral part of my family, a person I could not imagine living without," she said before introducing him on stage.
Paneer and rice have become regular staples in the Vance household
Adapting to a different diet has had a tangible impact on the VP's daily life. JD Vance, who once had no concept of plant-based eating, now proudly discusses his love for dishes like paneer with rice and spiced chickpeas — meals commonly found on Indian dinner tables. He frequently credits Usha for this shift, often praising her home cooking. On Joe Rogan's podcast, he specifically mentioned how much he enjoys his wife's cooking stating he is married to an Indian-American and they make very good vegetarian food.
Among his recommendations: paneer and rice. A combination that's staple in most Indian households. Paneer, a fresh Indian cheese with a mild taste and firm texture, is a versatile protein source in vegetarian diets. It is commonly paired with rice, another staple in Indian cooking featured in biryanis, soups, and even desserts. Alternatively, it can be cooked in spinach-based gravies like saag paneer — a popular North Indian dish.
Usha Vance's chickpea dishes are some of her husband's favorite meals
Another dish that has become a household favorite is Usha's chickpeas, which JD described as "delicious" to Joe Rogan. Chickpeas, or chana, are a fundamental component of Indian cuisine, often served in spiced gravies or as part of hearty stews. These legumes are not only flavorful but also packed with protein, fiber, and essential nutrients like iron, magnesium, and folate, making them a valuable part of any vegetarian meal. Chickpea dishes such as chana masala or chole bhature are celebrated for their bold flavors, achieved through aromatic spices like cumin, coriander, turmeric, and garam masala.
Chickpeas are incredibly versatile and can be prepared in countless ways — whether simmered in curries, roasted for crispy snacks, blended into creamy hummus, or incorporated into salad dishes and wraps. Their ability to absorb flavors makes them an ideal base for experimenting with seasonings from various cuisines around the globe. In Indian cooking alone, chickpeas are used in diverse recipes such as chana saag (spinach and chickpea curry), chana pulao (spiced chickpea rice), and kala chana shaak (black chickpea curry). Beyond traditional meals, they can be roasted with spices for a crunchy snack or tossed in vinaigrettes for refreshing salads. This adaptability ensures chickpeas remain exciting across meals — whether as snacks, lunch, or dinner.
And so JD has gone from being a regular meat-and-potatoes dude to someone who eagerly embraces bold and new food choices. Most of these are rooted in the personal and cultural backgrounds of Second Lady Usha Vance, whose eating habits are also now coming into the national spotlight.