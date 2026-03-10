Costco Shoppers Say This Pricey Meat Is Worth Every Penny (If You Can Find It)

Meat lovers looking to stock up for the week would be wise to invest in a Costco membership. Thanks to its affordable pricing and impressive selection of everything from filet mignon to rack of lamb, Costco's meat department tends to trump those of other grocers. Sure, it may offer a few dud cuts that are probably best left in the freezer, but for the most part, the superstore can be counted on to stock some serious gems.

If there's one type of meat worth seeking out every time you making a shopping trip, it's the prime tri-tip steak. It's hailed as one of the best cuts of steak you can buy at Costco, and if you're familiar with the USDA's beef grading system, you might already know why. For those a little less versed in the lingo of the beef business, a prime grade is the best of the best, signifying superior quality vis-a-vis marbling. And with lots of marbling comes lots of flavor, especially in the case of this tri-tip.

"Prime at Costco has always [come] out amazing," wrote one Facebook commenter in response to a photo of some gorgeously fat-ribboned slabs. "I don't think I'll ever buy tri-tip anywhere else." Plenty of other steak connoisseurs suggest springing for the prime cut if you have the chance. While you can expect it to be a bit more costly than the choice grade, many folks actually consider it reasonably priced given the size and quality. The only issue? You'll have to find it first.