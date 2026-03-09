The Biggest Scandals To Ever Hit The Chew

"The Chew" was one of the top daytime talk shows in the country from 2011 to 2018. It was a refreshing show where food was the highlight of every episode, and guests and the hosts provided engaging background chatter while things were cooking on the set. The high energy of the hosts and audiences on-set, which resonated with viewers at home, was a byproduct of the many shenanigans that cameras never showed you. Carla Hall regularly got everybody up and dancing, while fellow host Clinton Kelly always matched her vibe and dance steps. And, Iron Chefs, Mario Batali and Michael Symon, gave lots of helpful insights about food and cooking. Lastly, Daphne Oz rounded out the group, giving audiences simple health and wellness advice while brightening the show with her charming personality.

Watching "The Chew" was like being in the kitchen with close friends, exchanging gossip and trading cooking tips while at least one person is busy baking or cooking a meal. It had become a part of many people's mornings for seven years before its untimely cancellation, the real reason for which was likely a combination of poor ratings and the sexual assault allegations against host Mario Batali.

That wasn't the only incident that cast a dark shadow over a production that had always seemed to exude brightness and cheer. The untold truth about "The Chew" is that the show also had its fair share of controversies and criticisms, and we're going to cover them in this article.