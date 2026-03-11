The Discontinued Popeyes Sandwich We Miss During Lent
During the Lenten season, many people engage in a time of reflection, repentance, and sacrifice. While traditions vary, many observers choose to give up a favorite food or habit for the 40 days leading up to Easter, and many — particularly those in the Catholic tradition — also abstain from red meat and poultry on Friday. That's where a good fish sandwich comes in. It's just the thing to provide some quick, easy protein ahead of the weekend.
Whether or not you're actually observing Lent, you have options when it comes to reeling in a quality fish sandwich from a national chain. Arby's, Wendy's, and Whataburger have all left us impressed with their seafood options. However, there's one Popeyes pick that has left a fish-shaped hole in our hearts: the gone, but most certainly not forgotten, catfish po'boy. The discontinued fish sandwich featured two breaded, Cajun-seasoned catfish filets, lettuce, pickles, and tartar sauce loaded inside a French roll. It was hearty, tasty, and no doubt one of the most unique fish sandwiches we could grab from a drive-thru.
We're hardly the only ones who miss it. As one user on X (formerly Twitter) posted in 2022, "I act like everything's [OK] but deep down inside ... I wish Popeyes would bring back [po'boys] and catfish." Responding to a 2024 thread from Popeyes, another user wrote, "Had a dream about the Popeyes catfish I had back in 2007 last night." Safe to say, the sandwich left quite an impression.
Popeyes discontinued po'boys to focus on other sandwich offerings
Popeyes is, after all, a Louisiana-born chain, so it's no surprise it excelled at the state's signature dish: po'boys. A decade ago, you could find chicken, popcorn shrimp, and catfish variations rotating on its menu, albeit as limited-time offerings. But in 2019, the chain officially discontinued the sandwiches. As a representative from Popeyes told Mashed, "Over time, as we evolved our seafood offerings and introduced new products, including Cajun-style fish and our chicken sandwich platform, certain po'boy variations were phased out as part of routine menu optimization. The po'boy bread itself was eventually discontinued as we streamlined our sandwich lineup."
Alas, menus change and dishes disappear — it's a part of life (and business). And while Popeyes presently offers both a classic and spicy fried flounder sandwich we can indulge in ahead of Easter Sunday, you can always recreate the beloved catfish po'boy at home.
No French bread? No problem. You can easily replace it with a classic hoagie roll. Turn to our crispy fried catfish recipe for the fishy filling, chop up some lettuce, spread on some pickles, and add a healthy dash of tartar sauce. It may not be as convenient as picking one up from your local fast food joint, but if you're willing to spend some time in the kitchen, this delicious Louisiana classic is a worthy addition to your Lenten lineup — but, Popeyes, if you're reading this: Please bring back your catfish.