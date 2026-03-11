The Discontinued Popeyes Sandwich We Miss During Lent

During the Lenten season, many people engage in a time of reflection, repentance, and sacrifice. While traditions vary, many observers choose to give up a favorite food or habit for the 40 days leading up to Easter, and many — particularly those in the Catholic tradition — also abstain from red meat and poultry on Friday. That's where a good fish sandwich comes in. It's just the thing to provide some quick, easy protein ahead of the weekend.

Whether or not you're actually observing Lent, you have options when it comes to reeling in a quality fish sandwich from a national chain. Arby's, Wendy's, and Whataburger have all left us impressed with their seafood options. However, there's one Popeyes pick that has left a fish-shaped hole in our hearts: the gone, but most certainly not forgotten, catfish po'boy. The discontinued fish sandwich featured two breaded, Cajun-seasoned catfish filets, lettuce, pickles, and tartar sauce loaded inside a French roll. It was hearty, tasty, and no doubt one of the most unique fish sandwiches we could grab from a drive-thru.

We're hardly the only ones who miss it. As one user on X (formerly Twitter) posted in 2022, "I act like everything's [OK] but deep down inside ... I wish Popeyes would bring back [po'boys] and catfish." Responding to a 2024 thread from Popeyes, another user wrote, "Had a dream about the Popeyes catfish I had back in 2007 last night." Safe to say, the sandwich left quite an impression.