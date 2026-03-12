This Sweet Golden Item Was One Of Elvis' Family Favorites

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Much has been written about Elvis Presley's favorite foods, from his beloved peanut butter, banana, and bacon sandwiches to his soft spot for the old-school Southern dessert, banana pudding. Yet one of his all-time favorite dishes is delectably simple: Southern-style biscuits.

Since Presley was from Tupelo, Mississippi, and a longtime Memphis resident, it's no surprise that he was so fond of biscuits. His family even had their own way of baking the fluffy staple, courtesy of his grandmother's recipe. Minnie May Hood Presley's buttermilk biscuits were featured in Pamela Clarke Keogh's 2004 biography, "Elvis Presley: The Man. The Life. The Legend." According to the book, Presley adored them so much that he "brought his grandmother to Germany just so she could bake them for him."

The family recipe calls for mostly pantry staples, like baking soda, sugar, and salt, along with self-rising flour, yeast, and buttermilk. Crisco or shortening gives the biscuits a rich, fatty flavor. If Presley didn't have any homemade biscuits on hand, odds were he had cans of biscuit dough in his fridge (at least six, according to "Fit for a King: The Elvis Presley Cookbook"), as monkey bread was a common late-night snack in his Graceland home.