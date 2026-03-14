Who Has Better Better Fried Chicken Tenders? KFC Or Popeyes

There's perhaps no greater indicator of the chicken tender's popularity among modern eaters than McDonald's officially introducing its own chicken tenders in 2025 – the fast-food titan's first permanent menu addition in four years at that point. For what it's worth, I'm no stranger to reviewing chain restaurant chicken tenders. In November of 2024, I pitted Popeyes against Raising Cane's to determine which chain had the better tenders. Then, in January of 2025, I sought to find out who made the best chicken tenders between KFC and Raising Cane's.

In both of those prior chicken fights, Raising Cane's came out on top, following a detailed analysis of each chain's tenders using a variety of metrics. This time, I picked up chicken tenders from Popeyes and KFC for a first-time Mashed head-to-head between these two past competitors. Without spoiling how the chains performed relative to one another, I will say that I enjoyed both KFC's and Popeyes' tenders more this time around than in those prior contests. Perhaps as chicken tenders come to further dominate the fast-food market, chains that didn't previously specialize in tenders are stepping up their respective games. Ahead is a breakdown of how KFC and Popeyes fared against one another across several categories, before my final determination of the superior fried chicken tender chain.