Who Has Better Better Fried Chicken Tenders? KFC Or Popeyes
There's perhaps no greater indicator of the chicken tender's popularity among modern eaters than McDonald's officially introducing its own chicken tenders in 2025 – the fast-food titan's first permanent menu addition in four years at that point. For what it's worth, I'm no stranger to reviewing chain restaurant chicken tenders. In November of 2024, I pitted Popeyes against Raising Cane's to determine which chain had the better tenders. Then, in January of 2025, I sought to find out who made the best chicken tenders between KFC and Raising Cane's.
In both of those prior chicken fights, Raising Cane's came out on top, following a detailed analysis of each chain's tenders using a variety of metrics. This time, I picked up chicken tenders from Popeyes and KFC for a first-time Mashed head-to-head between these two past competitors. Without spoiling how the chains performed relative to one another, I will say that I enjoyed both KFC's and Popeyes' tenders more this time around than in those prior contests. Perhaps as chicken tenders come to further dominate the fast-food market, chains that didn't previously specialize in tenders are stepping up their respective games. Ahead is a breakdown of how KFC and Popeyes fared against one another across several categories, before my final determination of the superior fried chicken tender chain.
Methodology
Before I picked up my food, I had to decide how I would assess KFC's and Popeyes' chicken tenders. Each chain has three different kinds of tenders, but for the sake of not overcomplicating things, I opted for two kinds from each. That provided some variety from both chains while allowing me to properly evaluate each kind of tender in detail. From KFC, I chose Original Recipe and Nashville Hot. From Popeye,s I went with Classic and Blackened.
I picked up my tenders from both chains in one trip and brought them home to analyze in one sitting. Since I had to pick apart what makes each tender work in detail, I first ate my tenders methodically, assessing some bites just for their seasoning, picking out plain chicken in others, and trying each kind of sauce with each kind of tender. After that process was over, I ate the rest of the tenders as I would if I were enjoying them on my own, so I could get a sense of how they fared when I wasn't eating them so scientifically. My analysis is based entirely on this experience, and not any past visits to either chain. Neither KFC nor Popeyes had any indication that my orders were for the sake of a review.
How do their sizes compare?
Personally, I would prefer a smaller, tastier tender to a bulkier, blander one. With that said, some fast-food customers simply want as much food for their dollar as possible. Heftier chicken tenders will absolutely move the needle for a certain kind of consumer, especially during an era where people love protein-packed everything. Plus, bulkier doesn't inherently mean blander, so size can still contribute to a tender's overall quality.
That said, my tenders from KFC and Popeyes were roughly the same size. Measuring their lengths with a ruler, both chains' tenders averaged about five inches. The eye test, however, suggested to me that Popeyes' tenders were a smidge larger. What made their total volume impossible to judge was the fact that all three of my Popeyes Classic tenders were warped in shape, curving and varying significantly in circumference from cross-section to cross-section. Nevertheless, I estimated that there was overall more meat in each tender compared to the KFC tenders of roughly the same length. The margins were close, and based more on presumption than fact — but nevertheless, Popeyes picks up a narrow win in the size category.
How are they seasoned?
For the sake of this tender showdown, seasoning is an overarching term referring to how each kind of tender is flavored. KFC's Original Recipe tenders are simply breaded, whereas its Nashville Hot tenders are breaded and sauced. Popeyes' Classic tenders are likewise breaded, while its Blackened tenders are fried sans breading.
First off, the KFC Original Recipe tenders taste just like the chain's bone-in chicken, courtesy of the spice blend KFC famously keeps secret. That flavor is big, bold, and perceptibly artificial, resulting in something primordially satisfying. The Nashville Hot tenders, meanwhile, are surprisingly spicy for a fast-food item, combining Nashville hot chicken's signature dry heat with a pleasant tang. Atop each order are a couple of pickle slices, and because KFC uses a tangier-than-usual recipe for its Nashville Hot sauce, those pickles are an excellent complement.
The Classic Popeyes tenders, meanwhile, are simpler and a little cleaner-tasting than their KFC counterparts. Most prominent is a buttermilk flavor, accentuated by an extraordinarily crispy, craggy breading. Finally, Popeyes' Blackened tenders are defined by a dry heat, courtesy of a sort of black pepper-y, Cajun spice blend. Without breading, that characteristic accentuates a prominent natural chicken flavor. The flavors of all four tenders were all solid in their own way, but ultimately, I preferred KFC for the explosions of flavor in both its Original Recipe and Nashville Hot recipes over the comparatively more demure Popeyes tenders.
Which tenders use higher quality chicken?
Neither KFC nor Popeyes will surprise anyone with the caliber of its chicken. Both chains prioritize affordability, so chicken quality is, inevitably, a secondary consideration to price. With that said, I did find one chain's chicken to be slightly better on its own, so customers for whom quality meat is a priority will want to take note.
When I dissected one of my KFC Original Recipe tenders to try its meat in isolation, I found it a little dry. For what it's worth, what I was dealing with was certainly unprocessed chicken meat rather than some sort of reconstituted meat blend, but without its flavor-packed outer layer, that meat fell just a bit short. Popeyes' meat, meanwhile, was more tender and even a bit more flavorful in isolation, courtesy of a perceptible buttermilk marinade flavor. As far as I can tell, Popeyes also uses unprocessed chicken. Overall, then, I found the quality of chicken in Popeyes' tenders superior to the chicken KFC uses.
Which chain's tenders are a better value?
At the time of my visit, my local Popeyes included an order of three tenders on its value-focused $5 Faves menu. It was also possible to order an à la carte three-piece tenders for $8.99 from the regular menu. That's because the value menu is a limited-time promotion, extended in March 2026, but not here to stay forever. For what it's worth, a three-piece tender combo with a side, a sauce, a drink, and a biscuit is $10.99. At KFC, a single tender with sauce is $2.49, whereas eight tenders — the minimum à la carte order — are $18.49. A regular three-piece tender meal is $9.99, while a Nashville Hot or Original Honey BBQ tender combo is $10.99. Each comes with a side, two sauces, a biscuit, and a drink.
It's worth noting that prices may well vary by location, but near my home in the suburbs of Las Vegas, fast-food prices are typically pretty standard. In the end, then, KFC prices its tenders just below Popeyes' price point — whenever Popeyes isn't running its $5 Faves promotion, at least. During my trip, I spent significantly less at Popeyes courtesy of that promotion, so if Popeyes were to decide to extend that promotion indefinitely, it would safely make for a superior deal. For the time being, however, that price isn't here to stay, meaning KFC provides a better value year-round.
Which chain has better dipping sauce?
Starting with KFC, I ordered four dipping sauces, but only received two. I was, however, given plenty of honey for my biscuit, and decided to treat that as a sauce. The KFC Buffalo Ranch was decent — it tasted just like a buffalo wing dipped in ranch, but an excess of dill in the ranch component had me wishing for a straight-up buffalo sauce instead. The Sticky Chicky Sweet 'n Sour Sauce was a solid version of a sugary Asian-American, orange chicken-adjacent sauce, but it didn't stand out in any significant way. The winner of the bunch was actually KFC's honey, which was so good on my Nashville Hot tenders that I felt like I came up with a menu hack.
The best sauce from Popeyes was its BoldBQ, at once sweet, tangy, and smoky. Classic tenders in BoldBQ sauce made for my favorite sauced bites. Sweet Heat, meanwhile, was strange. A strong olive flavor dominated the experience, underscored by solid spice. It wasn't bad, but it felt a little incongruous with my tenders. I think I got a bad batch of Signature Sauce, because it tasted pretty off, so I removed it from consideration. Finally, the Buttermilk Ranch was pretty much an ideal ranch, defined by its rich, creamy buttermilk flavor, as advertised. Overall, despite the distinct joy of Nashville Hot tenders in KFC's honey, I had a better time dipping my Popeyes tenders in BoldBQ and Buttermilk Ranch, securing the sauce category for Popeyes.
How do they compare nutritionally?
Conspicuously absent from KFC's online nutritional information are the Nashville Hot tenders. Nashville hot chicken was once a limited-time menu item at KFC, and at one point counted itself among several KFC menu items that didn't last for various reasons. As of early 2026, it's unclear if it's a limited-time menu item or not, having returned without much official fanfare in February. Whatever the case may be, they're probably saltier and fattier than KFC's Original Recipe. One Original Recipe tender totals 170 calories, 6 grams of fat (0.5 grams of which are saturated fat), 30 milligrams of cholesterol, 400 milligrams of sodium, 20 grams of carbs, and 11 grams of protein.
One Classic tender from Popeyes totals 130 calories, 6 grams of fat (3 grams of which are saturated fat), 0.3 grams of which are trans fat, 33 milligrams of cholesterol, 567 milligrams of sodium, 13 grams of carbs, and 12 grams of protein. Finally, one Blackened tender equals 70 calories, 2 grams of fat with 0.7 grams of saturated fat, 35 milligrams of cholesterol, 340 milligrams of sodium, 1 gram of carbs, and 12 grams of protein. Comparing each chain's basic tenders, KFC and Popeyes each excel in different nutritional categories. However, due to the fact that there's no tender option at KFC that can beat the Blackened tenders nutritionally, Popeyes wins out as the nutritionally preferable tender chain.
Whose tenders are more customizable?
There are quite a few ways to order Original Recipe tenders at KFC, starting with a single tender and sauce à la carte. The next size up is a two-tender kids' meal, which comes with apple sauce and milk. Three, four, and five tender combos cannot be ordered à la carte, only ever coming with a drink, a side, a biscuit, and two sauces. There's also a five-tender Big Box Meal, which comes with an extra side. Finally, eight, 12, or 16-piece tender combos can be ordered à la carte or as part of a combo. Honey BBQ and Nashville Hot tenders, however, only come in combos of three, four, or five pieces.
At Popeyes, customers can select from Classic, Spicy, or Blackened tenders in any of its combo meals. Sizes include three, five, eight, 12, and 16-piece. Each of those can be made à la carte or as a combo meal with sides, sauces, biscuits, and sometimes a drink. Each chain ultimately offers its own distinct advantages, but the edge here goes to KFC, thanks to its single-tender option, opening the door to virtually any size of tender order.
KFC has superior fried chicken tenders
By the numbers, Popeyes won four categories, while KFC won three. Breaking down those categories, Popeyes tenders are preferable in the nutrition category, but anyone ordering fast-food chicken tenders must know their meal won't be the healthiest. By that same token, Popeyes' slightly superior chicken quality was, to me, a non-factor in comparison to big, bold fast-food flavors. Even Popeyes' superior tender size was more of an estimate than a quality that contributed at all to my enjoyment. The category in which Popeyes truly shone was sauce: Popeyes hands-down offers the superior tenders-and-sauce experience.
KFC, however, makes outright tastier tenders. Its Original Recipe is an indulgent treat, whereas its Nashville Hot is a fast-food stand-out. Even if I wouldn't go to KFC just for hot chicken over the fast-growing Dave's Hot Chicken chain, I would absolutely order its Nashville Hot tenders again as part of a larger KFC order. For clarity's sake, this was a close battle, but if I were making a return trip and could only pick one chain, it would be KFC. As much as I liked my Popeyes Classic tenders in BoldBQ sauce, those bites just weren't quite as special as either KFC tender. Plus, KFC is a bit more affordable and more customizable. How KFC stacks up against the likes of, say, Bojangles or Zaxbys might require further analysis, but versus its competition at Popeyes, KFC is the superior tender chain.