4 Signs Outback Steakhouse Is Struggling

Joe's Crab Shack, Bertucci's, and On the Border are among the chains we may sadly lose in 2026, but they're not the only restaurants in hot water. Rising prices and changing consumer habits have put the dining industry on high alert and imperiled once-beloved brands. While steakhouses are one of the few dining concepts that continue to thrive, Outback Steakhouse no longer holds the sway it once did. In fact, diners are increasingly turning to competitors like Texas Roadhouse, which leaves the Australian-influenced steak restaurant in a precarious position.

Hopping onto the scene in 1988, Outback is best known for serving up juicy steaks and appetizers like the Bloomin' Onion and Kookaburra Wings (which get their name from a carnivorous bird indigenous to Australia). At one point, the chain operated a whopping 750 locations, but these days, that figure is closer to 670 restaurants. Store closures are happening at a rapid clip, and Bloomin' Brands, the restaurant's parent company, is faced with declining sales and mounting debt. Outback has also chosen to axe certain items from its menu in the interest of cost-savings, and has been hit with sharp criticism from customers. These factors paint a dire picture, but only time will tell if Outback has what it takes to make a comeback.