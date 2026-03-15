This Steakhouse Chain Leaves Diners Feeling Disappointed

While several casual dining chains continue to struggle with rising costs and dwindling foot traffic, steakhouses have bucked the trend and are doing surprisingly well. However, the success is lopsided, with some brands on the up and up while others are shuttering outlets due to low sales figures. Until recently, Logan's Roadhouse was comparable to Texas Roadhouse. However, the latter has become a success story in the casual dining scene, and the former has slumped.

Since Logan's Roadhouse declared bankruptcy in 2020, it has shrunk to half its footprint. And if customer reviews are anything to go by, the Houston-based chain has an uphill battle if it wants to turn things around. Out of the 10 most recent reviews on Yelp of one outpost in Huntsville, Alabama, five gave the restaurant one star. The outlet has an overall rating of 2.4 stars. Another Waco eatery in the chain's home state of Texas has a similar score of 2.6 stars.

Customers feel particularly disappointed with their experience because the chain has done well in the past. Many go back looking to sample some of its most popular Logan's Roadhouse menu items, only to receive substandard food and service. One post on Reddit brings into focus the multiple ways in which Logan's Roadhouse falls short, with the unsatisfied customer saying, "My medium steak was beyond well done. Kids' meals were plus $10; it was really just bad." Dozens of commenters on another recent thread picked Texas Roadhouse over Logan's Roadhouse when asked which served better food.