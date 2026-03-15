This Steakhouse Chain Leaves Diners Feeling Disappointed
While several casual dining chains continue to struggle with rising costs and dwindling foot traffic, steakhouses have bucked the trend and are doing surprisingly well. However, the success is lopsided, with some brands on the up and up while others are shuttering outlets due to low sales figures. Until recently, Logan's Roadhouse was comparable to Texas Roadhouse. However, the latter has become a success story in the casual dining scene, and the former has slumped.
Since Logan's Roadhouse declared bankruptcy in 2020, it has shrunk to half its footprint. And if customer reviews are anything to go by, the Houston-based chain has an uphill battle if it wants to turn things around. Out of the 10 most recent reviews on Yelp of one outpost in Huntsville, Alabama, five gave the restaurant one star. The outlet has an overall rating of 2.4 stars. Another Waco eatery in the chain's home state of Texas has a similar score of 2.6 stars.
Customers feel particularly disappointed with their experience because the chain has done well in the past. Many go back looking to sample some of its most popular Logan's Roadhouse menu items, only to receive substandard food and service. One post on Reddit brings into focus the multiple ways in which Logan's Roadhouse falls short, with the unsatisfied customer saying, "My medium steak was beyond well done. Kids' meals were plus $10; it was really just bad." Dozens of commenters on another recent thread picked Texas Roadhouse over Logan's Roadhouse when asked which served better food.
How to minimize the chances of a disappointing meal at Logan's Roadhouse
Considering it was featured on our list of steakhouse chains reviewers warn against, it's worth doing your due diligence before visiting a Logan's Roadhouse branch. While many have garnered significant negative feedback, there are some outlets with relatively high ratings from happy customers. In addition to the overall rating, check the most recent reviews of the outlet you plan to visit.
The Logan's Roadhouse outlet on the Northwest Freeway in Houston, Texas, has one of the chain's highest ratings, with an average of over 4 stars across thousands of reviews. The branches on Old San Antonio Road in Buda, Texas, and on Hilltop Drive in Redding, California, also have high ratings, so if you happen to be in the vicinity, they might be your best chance of a great Logan's Roadhouse experience.
Unfortunately, finding a well-rated branch is just half the battle. Most diners visit a steakhouse chain looking for good value, and Logan's Roadhouse drops the ball here, too, with many customers finding it overpriced. So while it might be tempting to order an expensive steak at Logan's Roadhouse, it's probably not worth the risk. Instead, use discount offers like the Real-Deal Meal, which gets you a drink, salad, entrée, and side, along with endless house rolls and starts at $11.99. There's also the American Roadhouse Meal, which offers a choice of dish (including some budget steak options) with two small sides for $10.99.