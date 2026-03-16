Add A Splash Of This Savory Sauce For Next-Level Eggs

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Whether you're scrambling, frying, or sunny side-upping your eggs, preparing this common breakfast food and all-around versatile ingredient lends simple satisfaction to a meal. In general, eggs are pretty easy to make — but it's also easy to make eggs that are a little dry, too bland, and ultimately, unremarkable. There are a lot of liquid ingredients that help create some egg-cellent eggs, but if you were to limit that splash of goodness to just one item, Worcestershire sauce is a top choice to level up your egg-making routine.

Worcestershire sauce is a savory, vinegary, and infamously hard to pronounce condiment that brings a combination of flavors to the plate. The sauce was created in India and commercially developed in England in the 1830s. Its complexity comes from its blend of ingredients, like molasses and anchovies. As you warm the pan, crack eggs into a bowl and add any extra ingredients, including a few dashes of Worcestershire sauce (if you normally add salt, this sauce will replace it). Toss the mixture in the skillet and get cookin'. The end result will have a delicious umami kick that banishes all blandness from your eggs.