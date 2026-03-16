Add A Splash Of This Savory Sauce For Next-Level Eggs
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Whether you're scrambling, frying, or sunny side-upping your eggs, preparing this common breakfast food and all-around versatile ingredient lends simple satisfaction to a meal. In general, eggs are pretty easy to make — but it's also easy to make eggs that are a little dry, too bland, and ultimately, unremarkable. There are a lot of liquid ingredients that help create some egg-cellent eggs, but if you were to limit that splash of goodness to just one item, Worcestershire sauce is a top choice to level up your egg-making routine.
Worcestershire sauce is a savory, vinegary, and infamously hard to pronounce condiment that brings a combination of flavors to the plate. The sauce was created in India and commercially developed in England in the 1830s. Its complexity comes from its blend of ingredients, like molasses and anchovies. As you warm the pan, crack eggs into a bowl and add any extra ingredients, including a few dashes of Worcestershire sauce (if you normally add salt, this sauce will replace it). Toss the mixture in the skillet and get cookin'. The end result will have a delicious umami kick that banishes all blandness from your eggs.
No matter how you cook your eggs, Worcestershire sauce can help
While Worcestershire sauce is one of our favorite ingredients to upgrade scrambled eggs, that's not the only eggy application of the British condiment. If you're feeling fancy and want to whip up some deviled eggs, adding a small amount of Worcestershire sauce to the egg yolks (approximately ¼ teaspoon per two eggs) can bring an umami burst to an already flavor-packed dish. It's a secret ingredient that elevates any deviled egg recipe, and is so good that even Oprah swears by it.
If you don't have a bottle of Worcestershire sauce in your pantry, or have avoided it because you're unsure if you'll like the flavor, we recommend trying a dash of the stuff because it enhances so many meals, not just eggs. Worcestershire sauce is a powerful ingredient that can make all kinds of savory dishes taste better, from stir fry to mac and cheese to baked potatoes. Luckily, it can be found at any supermarket and won't break the bank, so it's worth experimenting with. With a couple of splashes, you'll have new and improved eggs faster than you can say "Worcestershire" (which can take a while to figure out, we admit).