Why Rick Steves Warns Against Tipping With Coins In Certain European Countries

Traveling to a new country means navigating new cultures and using unfamiliar currencies. It also involves a lot of eating out. The result? Tipping is frequent and may get complicated. Fortunately, if you're traveling in Europe, travel guru Rick Steves says not to overthink tipping, though he does warn against one unexpected faux pas on his travel blog, Rick Steves' Europe: tipping in coins. In certain Germanic countries — Germany, Austria, Belgium, Luxembourg, and, partly, Switzerland and Liechtenstein — simply leaving pocket change on the table may be considered rude.

The reason stems from what a tip signifies in Europe versus the U.S. "Servers are paid a living wage, and tips are considered a small bonus," Steves writes of Europe. Gratuity in the Old Continent, therefore, is considered a form of appreciation rather than a payment crucial for your server to make ends meet. Consequently, coins may come across as tactless if you try to pass them off as appreciation.

While Steves explains that tipping in coins is local custom for many countries (excluding the aforementioned Germanic nations), distinguishing between low- and high-denomination coins is important. Small coins can be problematic if they're your only form of gratuity. You might end up leaving a tip so paltry, you'd be better off not tipping at all. Even if the amount is sufficient, your server likely won't appreciate having to carry around a pile of small coins. So, if you want to tip, do so with one or two Euro coins.