The 3 NYC Outdoor Food Markets That Make Me Excited For The Warmer Months

My first recommendation is Smorgasburg, which is probably one of the most popular outdoor food markets in the city among locals and tourists alike. It's been around since 2011, and is the largest outdoor food market in the country according to Smorgasburg's website. There are even offshoots in Miami and Los Angeles, so there's a chance you've heard of it — even if you haven't been to NYC.

If you want to attend in New York, Smorgasburg sets up in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, on Saturdays, in Brooklyn's Prospect Park on Sundays, and Fridays outside of the World Trade Center in Manhattan, starting in the spring. My preferred choice is Williamsburg because it has waterfront views, an outdoor bar, and is right next to a park, if you prefer to sit on a picnic blanket and eat instead of on a bench or standing.

There are dozens of vendors, and some are location-specific, so it's best to check out the website before you go searching for that viral food you saw on Instagram. In fact, many social media-worthy foods have been sold at Smorgasburg, like the lobster roll from Red Hook Lobster Pound. One of my personal favorites is Bark Barbecue, a barbecue spot with Dominican flavors. I also like to stop by Home Frite to indulge in fries that remind me of the ones I had in Belgium years ago. Hungry? Smorgasburg is open from April through the fall.