The 3 NYC Outdoor Food Markets That Make Me Excited For The Warmer Months
Between the fine dining institutions that are worth the splurge (yes, Le Bernardin is still going strong) and my go-to places to indulge in some cheap eats (the outer boroughs are your friend), New York City has near-endless options for dining out. While I don't mean to offend any of the city's top-notch eateries, there's nothing better than eating outside during the warmer months, when the city inevitably feels alive after a long, cold winter. That's why I'm here to share my three favorite outdoor food markets that open in early spring and last through fall. These open-air, food-centered events are worth a stop, whether you're local or a tourist in search of a singular NYC experience.
No reservations are required, there's an array of cuisines for everyone in your friend group, and prices are manageable. Sure, you might have to deal with long lines for the more popular vendors, but at least you'll be outside when the weather is warm. Part of what makes these food markets popular is the undeniable perks. Smorgasburg, for instance, has multiple locations and on-site bars, while Queens Night Market has a price cap so you don't overspend as you feast. So, if you're as eager to eat outside in NYC as I am, these are my top picks once the warmer months arrive.
Smorgasburg
My first recommendation is Smorgasburg, which is probably one of the most popular outdoor food markets in the city among locals and tourists alike. It's been around since 2011, and is the largest outdoor food market in the country according to Smorgasburg's website. There are even offshoots in Miami and Los Angeles, so there's a chance you've heard of it — even if you haven't been to NYC.
If you want to attend in New York, Smorgasburg sets up in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, on Saturdays, in Brooklyn's Prospect Park on Sundays, and Fridays outside of the World Trade Center in Manhattan, starting in the spring. My preferred choice is Williamsburg because it has waterfront views, an outdoor bar, and is right next to a park, if you prefer to sit on a picnic blanket and eat instead of on a bench or standing.
There are dozens of vendors, and some are location-specific, so it's best to check out the website before you go searching for that viral food you saw on Instagram. In fact, many social media-worthy foods have been sold at Smorgasburg, like the lobster roll from Red Hook Lobster Pound. One of my personal favorites is Bark Barbecue, a barbecue spot with Dominican flavors. I also like to stop by Home Frite to indulge in fries that remind me of the ones I had in Belgium years ago. Hungry? Smorgasburg is open from April through the fall.
Queens Night Market
Queens Night Market is out in Flushing Meadows Corona Park, which might seem far if you don't reside in Queens, but the trek on the 7 train is well worth it. This outdoor food market is so good that it was featured as one of the city's best restaurants by The New York Times in 2024. It features around 100 vendors representing a wide variety of cuisines. There are also live performances and vendors selling art and merchandise. The best part about Queens Night Market (other than the delicious food) is that each item is capped at $6, although many only cost $5, making it more affordable than other food markets.
I've only been to Queens Night Market twice, because summer weekends get busy in NYC, but I plan to go many more times. Some of my favorite bites I've had there include Jamaican curry, Colombian empanadas, and dumplings. Other stand-out foods from past vendors include Pakistani paratha rolls, Taiwanese popcorn chicken, banh mis, pierogis, and Peruvian ceviche.
Queens Night Market really highlights the diverse cultures found around Queens and elsewhere in the city, and it's widely accessible due to the price caps. Queens Night Market opens in April and runs through the end of October. It's only on Saturdays from 4 p.m. to midnight, so it makes for a great night out when the weather is warm.
Japan Fes
Just as its name implies, Japan Fes specializes in one cuisine: Japanese. The benefit of this concentrated approach is that it allows you to sample many foods from Japanese cuisine that you might not get to easily try otherwise. Japan Fes is not specific to New York — its other locations include Paris, Florida, and Texas. In New York, it travels around the city every weekend, setting up in various neighborhoods including Astoria (where I live and attend), Chelsea, East Village, the Upper West Side, and more. The Astoria event shuts down the block and is packed with people, so prepare to deal with crowds — but know that it's worth it.
Like the other markets I've suggested, food vendors at Japan Fes change annually. Some of my favorite foods I've enjoyed are okonomiyaki (a savory pancake with bonito flakes) and tornado potatoes, a spiraled potato on a stick that's crunchy and delicious. Other foods available that I haven't tried but sound appetizing include onigiri, teriyaki chicken skewers, and desserts like matcha croissants and soufflé pancakes.
This year's season kicks off on March 28th in Astor Place in the East Village, a relatively central area that's easy to get to from most parts of the city. The festival itself is a good place to start before you venture to the other food markets during your summer adventures in NYC.