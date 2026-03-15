The best hole-in-the-wall restaurants in Texas are representative of the diverse influences that crafted traditional Texas food. These are institutions that serve comfort food from neighborhood locations. There's simply not enough space to list all of the best mom-and-pop restaurants in Texas. Texas is a massive state — it takes as long to drive from Houston to El Paso as it does to drive from El Paso to Los Angeles.

However, the restaurants included here make a viable argument for the title. They are where locals take friends and family. They aren't tourist traps. Some of them are famous, and many of them draw a crowd, but they are deservedly famous and the crowd is local. Tex-Mex is one of the state's best-known genres, but these restaurants also demonstrate the impact Cajun, German, Czech, and Southern recipes have had on regional cuisines. Texas has always been a melting pot of flavors, and there are also examples of how the cuisine is continuing to evolve in exciting ways. These restaurants are among the best in the Lone Star State.