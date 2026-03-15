The Best Hole-In-The-Wall Restaurants In Texas
The best hole-in-the-wall restaurants in Texas are representative of the diverse influences that crafted traditional Texas food. These are institutions that serve comfort food from neighborhood locations. There's simply not enough space to list all of the best mom-and-pop restaurants in Texas. Texas is a massive state — it takes as long to drive from Houston to El Paso as it does to drive from El Paso to Los Angeles.
However, the restaurants included here make a viable argument for the title. They are where locals take friends and family. They aren't tourist traps. Some of them are famous, and many of them draw a crowd, but they are deservedly famous and the crowd is local. Tex-Mex is one of the state's best-known genres, but these restaurants also demonstrate the impact Cajun, German, Czech, and Southern recipes have had on regional cuisines. Texas has always been a melting pot of flavors, and there are also examples of how the cuisine is continuing to evolve in exciting ways. These restaurants are among the best in the Lone Star State.
Habanero Cafe — Austin
Habanero Cafe is a neighborhood restaurant that serves some of the best Tex-Mex food in the state. There's a saying in Austin that no matter when you moved here, old Austin died the day you arrived. It's a nod to a city that is trying to hold on to its identity in a constantly evolving landscape. Habanero Cafe has been on both sides of the equation. It's an OG now that has been serving Tex-Mex classics since 1998. However, it is a spin-off from Dos Hermanos, a small local chain that was popular in the '80s, and some locals lamented the death of old Austin when it sold three of four restaurants to outside buyers in the late '90s.
Arturo Ibarra bought the remaining location from his father and his uncle (the Hermanos), and kept the legacy of the Tex-Mex staple burning by serving top-notch breakfast and lunch plates. If you visit on a Sunday morning, you will hear a local crowd ordering Roberto's Special (two over-easy eggs topped with ranchero sauce and a side of beef fajita served with French fries and charro beans) even though the menu item was renamed years ago. And you won't hear the waitress correct them because they still remember what the order means. Other favorites include chile colorado, caldo de res (weekends only), and gorditas.
(512) 416-0443
501 W. Oltorf St, Austin, TX 78704
Starlight Theatre — Terlingua
The Starlight Theatre is one of the most remote restaurants in the nation. The closest commercial airport is in Midland. From there, it's a four hour drive through the desolate Chihuahuan Desert to reach the abandoned mining town of Terlingua. The Starlight Theatre welcomes hungry travelers from among the ruins of a ghost town next to a small cemetery that looks like a set from a gunslinger movie.
The restaurant has a western-themed menu that caters to hungry hikers who spent the day exploring the rugged Chisos Mountains in Big Bend National Park. Adventurers swap stories about black bear encounters between bites of cheeseburger, smoked brisket queso, and chicken-fried antelope. There's always an edge-of-the-world fever in the air at the Starlight that makes the meal memorable.
The restaurant has a strong association with chili. In 1967, a New York journalist authored an article in Holiday magazine titled "Nobody Knows More About Chili Than I Do." While the title was atrocious enough, he went too far when he included a recipe that called for beans. He met Texas chili master Wick Fowler for a West Texas cook-off. Judging took place in the abandoned Starlight Theatre. The cook-off is an annual tradition now, and the Starlight serves a fine bowl of Texas Red.
(432) 371-3400
631 Ivey Road, Terlingua, TX 79852
Vera's Backyard Bar-B-Que — Brownsville
Vera's Backyard Bar-B-Que is one of Texas' most revered smokehouses, but unlike most of the state's other joints, the specialty isn't brisket. Here, it is all about barbacoa. There are several barbacoa recipes, but it's hard to find anyone preparing it more traditionally than Armando Vera does at his Brownsville joint. His father opened the restaurant in 1955, and it is the last known place in Texas to smoke barbacoa in an in-ground oven. Barbacoa is popular across the state, so for many Texans making the pilgrimage is a bucket-list experience. The James Beard Foundation recognized Vera's with an America's Classics Award in 2020.
Traditional Texas barbacoa is made from the head of the cow. The practice originated alongside ranching in Texas. The heads of the cows were given to vaqueros to use as food. They would clean and wrap them, then smoke them overnight in an underground pit. The meat is flavorful and moist, with a texture somewhere between brisket and pot roast. Vera's smokes whole heads wrapped in aluminum foil in the brick lined pit. The meat is sold on Saturdays and Sundays only, and makes an excellent excuse for a weekend getaway.
facebook.com/VerasBackyardBarBQue
(956) 546-4159
2404 Southmost Rd, Brownsville, TX 78521
Piedras Negras Tortilla Factory — Eagle Pass
Underscoring the significance of barbacoa in Texas, it's also the specialty at the Piedras Negras Tortilla Factory in Eagle Pass. The unassuming restaurant has been serving some of the best barbacoa in Texas for more than 36 years. Local fans line up on weekend mornings to buy it by the pound in foam containers to go. The flavorful, tender meat is perfect wrapped in a fresh, warm tortilla and served alongside fried eggs. The restaurant is unanimously praised on Yelp and has a 5-star rating. In addition to barbacoa, the menu includes menudo, tamales, chicharrones, and carnitas.
At the Tortilla Factory, barbacoa is sold in two varieties — cachete and mixta. Cachete is cheek meat, and mixta is a blend of everything else. Cachete has a firmer texture and rich flavor that tends to be the more universally preferred between the two. Piedras Negras is the sister city to Eagle Pass on the Mexican side of the border. The town has its own claim to Tex-Mex fame as the birthplace of nachos. They don't serve nachos at the Tortilla Factory, but it's worth hunting down a plate while you're in the neighborhood.
piedrasnegrastortillafactory.toast.site
(830) 773-6706
340 North Pierce Street, Eagle Pass, TX 78852
Mary's Cafe — Strawn
There's a high likelihood you have never heard of Strawn, Texas. It's a rural town with a population of less than 600, about two hours west of Dallas. Mary's Café draws crowd's to the small town and is perennial contender in the best-chicken-fried-steak-in-Texas debate. In 2019, The Texas Bucket List reported that Mary's Café sold 50,000 pounds of chicken-fried steak annually.
In Texas, chicken-fried steak is a complex cuisine. Award-winning journalist and cookbook author Robb Walsh explained three regional variations in an interview with The Austin Chronicle. There's a battered and deep-fried version, a breaded Central Texas variation that resembles wiener schnitzel, and pan fried. Walsh explained the most authentic recipe as a tenderized round steak dipped in buttermilk and dredged in flour, and then pan fried. He called Mary's the most authentic he's tasted. Mary's Café is a must-visit for chicken-fried steak fans.
(254) 672-5741
119 Grant Ave, Strawn, TX 76475
Cajun Craven — Houston
Cajun Craven is an example of a unique fusion that developed in Texas' biggest city in the early 2000s. The Bayou City is much more diverse than most non-Texans realize and has a vibrant culinary scene that has drawn praise from Padma Lakshmi. Houston is home to the second-largest Vietnamese population in the U.S. and many Southeast Asian ingredients and cooking techniques translate well to Cajun recipes. Cajun Craven was one of the original pioneers that introduced Viet-Cajun food.
Owner Henry Tran, is a Vietnamese immigrant who worked as a shrimper in Port Arthur. He started selling seafood boils out of a trailer in the late '80s before eventually opening a brick-and-mortar location in 2008. He sells boiled crawfish in Cajun-style and Craven-style, which is tossed in spices and garlic butter. The expansive menu also includes po' boys, a half-pound Cajun burger, and fried rice. Cajun Craven offers an opportunity to sample one of the newest genres of food that is uniquely Texan.
(281) 922-7588
12141 Beamer Rd, Houston, TX 77089
West Side Café — Fort Worth
West Side Café is one of the best examples of the classic Southern diners that are ubiquitous in the Lone Star State. This is Texas comfort food. The breakfast menu includes bacon and eggs, buttermilk pancakes, and biscuits and gravy, but the menu doesn't stop there. The lunch section beckons with chicken-fried steak, cheeseburgers, and Frito pie. It's one of the hardest decisions most patrons will make in a week. There's also a daily lunch special, and it's meatloaf three days a week. "For the best meatloaf in the Metroplex, you need to visit West Side Café," one local advised on Yelp.
The café shares the building with an insurance company in the parking lot of a nondescript strip mall on the western edge of Fort Worth. The building opened as a Pizza Inn in 1972 and churned through two other restaurants before West Side Café opened in 1996. It's a Cowtown classic and some of the best country cooking in Texas.
(817) 560-1996
7950 Camp Bowie West, Fort Worth, Texas 76116
Hays City Store — Driftwood
Hays City Store is a Texas-sized hole-in-the-wall that was started on a shoestring budget in an abandoned convenience store that originally opened in the 1980s. A breakfast and lunch counter was added in the '90s and was a popular eatery in the rural Hill Country community. In 2015, it was resurrected by the husband-and-wife team of Travis and Tamra Tindol who wanted to serve Texas comfort food.
The menu is giant. In an interview with the Hays Free Press, the owners narrowed their top recommendations down to chicken-fried steak, truck stop enchiladas, fried shrimp, bone-in pork chop, Greek salad, or a burger. Many patrons rave about the pizza that is made with homemade dough and tomato sauce, whole-milk mozzarella, and cooked in a wood-fired pizza oven. The original diner has expanded to include an ice house and a live music stage named in honor of legendary Austin bluesman W.C. Clark. It's a favorite gathering spot for locals.
(512) 722-3905
8989 Farm to Market 150, Driftwood, TX 78619
The Original Donut Shop — San Antonio
Donuts and breakfast tacos are two of Texas' favorite breakfast foods. The Original Donut Shop sells them both from the same drive-through. It opened as a traditional donut shop in 1954 and then somewhere along the line tacos were added to the menu. Now, it's famous for both food items. Tacos include chorizo and egg, carne guisada, and bacon and egg. But one of the highest-praised tacos is one of the simplest — toasted bean and cheese. The fresh donuts include all the classics such as simple glazed, Long John's, and apple fritters.
The Original Donut Shop is a standout in San Antonio. That's an impressive feat considering the city is generally considered ground zero for Tex-Mex food and can make a strong argument for having the best tacos in the country. An average taco shop in San Antonio would likely be considered exceptional in almost any other city. The fact that the donut shop is able to pull crowds of locals is a testament to the exceptional food it serves. It's a must-try in the Alamo City and a welcome break from the tourist traps along the River Walk.
(210) 734-5661
3307 Fredericksburg Rd, San Antonio, TX 78201
Hruska's Store & Bakery — Ellinger
Hruska's is one of the unique bakeries that has gas pumps out front. It looks like a supercharged truck stop from the freeway, but the bakery has been making some of the best kolaches in Texas since 1962. Kolaches have a long history in the state. They were introduced by the large Czech population that immigrated to Texas in the 1850s. The pastries hold a traditional spot in Texas cuisine, and the state has added its own twist to the dish — the sausage kolache is considered a purely Texas invention.
The top kolache places in Texas are all exceptional. Hruska's is undoubtedly in that group. It's a third-generation, family-run business that opened in 1912. One of the founder's sons opened a service station on Highway 71, connecting Houston and Austin, in the 1950s and soon the store relocated to join it. Kolaches were added to the offerings in 1962 when a neighbor started baking batches in her kitchen and bringing them to the store to sell. The kolaches are made on-site now, and they are still fresh and delicious. If you're looking for an alternative to fresh-baked pastries, Texas Monthly named the burgers among the 50 best in the state.
(979) 378-2333
109 W State Hwy 71, Ellinger, TX 78938
The Boiling Pot — Rockport
Texas has 367 miles of open Gulf shoreline. Fresh seafood is readily available in coastal areas of the state, and there are some great seafood joints in that region. Many of them serve captain's platters of fried seafood and french fries, but The Boiling Pot is different. As the name implies, it specializes in Cajun-style seafood boils. The restaurant has been a favorite with locals since it opened in 1985 and remains one of the top places in the state for seafood.
At The Boiling Pot, shrimp, crawfish, crab, sausage, potatoes, and corn are boiled in Cajun-spices and then tossed with butter. The food is poured on paper-lined tables and guests peel and eat with their hands. In addition to the boils, the restaurant serves oysters on the half-shell, boudin, and gumbo. According to the website, the restaurant opens at 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11 a.m. on the weekends. It always closes "when it feels right."
(361) 729-6972
201 Fulton Beach Rd, Rockport, TX 78382
Taqueria Chihuahua — Giddings
Taqueria Chihuahua is a roadside diner in Giddings that the uninitiated would likely fly past without batting an eye if it weren't for the overflowing parking lot. Curious newbies crane their necks to see if it is a flea market or a roadside curiosity. Those who know pull over and join the line waiting to order. Taqueria Chihuahua simply has some of the best tacos and Tex-Mex food around. The only complaint most customers have is that the cat is out of the bag and the lines are getting longer.
Online reviewers are nearly unanimous in their praise for the restaurant. The menudo and tamales receive a fair number of shoutouts from customers, but most reviewers rave about the tacos served on homemade tortillas. They are giant tacos, bordering on what could be considered a burrito. The restaurant closes at 2 p.m., which means breakfast tacos are a definite specialty. The barbacoa, carne guisada, and fajita tacos also receive high marks. It's really impossible to go wrong at Taqueria Chihuahua, once you get past the line.
facebook.com/taqueriachihuahua3927
(979) 542-3927
1935 E Austin St, Giddings, TX 78942
Big Texan — Amarillo
We can debate if the Big Texan is a hole-in-the-wall, a roadside attraction, or a culinary destination. What's not debatable is that it is a must-try dining experience in the North Texas Panhandle. The oversized steakhouse has been a popular Route 66 pit stop since it opened in 1960. Some of that is because there isn't much else around. It's never easy to make Amarillo by morning (it's nearly an eight hour drive from San Antonio), and you don't want to pass it because there isn't another city with a population of more than 150,000 in a two-hour radius.
Once you make it, the Big Texan is the place to be. It's most famous for the 72-ounce steak challenge with an 11% success rate, but there is plenty on the menu for non-professional eaters as well. Steaks are the obvious choice, but there are also cheeseburgers, quesadillas, and barbecue options. All the food is solid, but you are in the Big Texan for the atmosphere as well. It's a uniquely Texan dining experience from the time the 60-foot neon cowboy waves you off the interstate until you mosey on out.
(806) 372-6000
7701 I-40, Amarillo, TX 79118
Methodology
The author is a native Texan with more than 40 years of personal experience, but any critic who relies solely on their own judgement is either a fool or a narcissist. Other Texans were also polled for their favorite local joints. Commendations from food journalists were weighted heavily. In addition, all the restaurants featured here are supported by overwhelmingly positive online reviews across Google, TripAdvisor, and Yelp.