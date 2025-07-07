These Extra Crispy Chicken Tenders Get Their Crunch From A Vodka Batter

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Chicken tenders can be as accessible as picking them up from your favorite fast-food joint or reheating them from frozen. But for recipe developer Patterson Watkins, making them from scratch at home is the way to go. Her recipe for extra crispy chicken strips incorporates all her favorite qualities of good chicken tenders. "Juicy on the inside, super crispy crust with an audible crunch when I bite in, and sizable enough to not be confused with a nugget," she describes.

Watkins carefully crafted this recipe to attain such results. She included a robust seasoning blend in the marinade and the dry coating to ensure that the chicken and breading both have flavor. Meanwhile, to achieve the optimal texture, the chicken is marinated in buttermilk, which is moderately acidic and aids in tenderizing, "resulting in juicy moistness," says Watkins. Finally, the chicken is coated in a wet batter (featuring, stay with us now, vodka) once and a dry batter twice, further enhancing the crispy breading. These steps make for a juicy, crispy chicken that you will love.