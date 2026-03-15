4 Fried Chicken Chains That Also Sell Fish Sandwiches

Looking for a quick and tasty fish sandwich, but there are no quick-service seafood restaurants in sight? You may have luck finding one at a fried chicken chain in your area. While restaurants like Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen and Bojangles are known for their crispy chicken tenders and chicken sandwiches, these chains also have fried fish sandwiches available — but there's a catch, so to speak.

Most chicken restaurants only have fish sandwiches available once per year — typically in late winter and early spring, to correspond with the abstaining from red meat that occurs during the Christian season of Lent. So, if you're craving crispy seafood instead of chicken around that time, a handful of fast food franchises might be your go-to for a golden-fried, flaky fish sandwich.

What makes fish sandwiches at fried chicken chains so tasty? Chicken chains that serve the highest quality fish sandwiches have mastered a batter recipe and technique for fried chicken and applied it to fish. This perfected mixture creates an ultra-crispy, satisfyingly crunchy breading for seafood. Top it off with a buttery, soft bun and creamy, tangy tartar sauce, and you have a superb fish sandwich you'll wish you could order year-round.