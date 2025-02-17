The Beloved Chicken Restaurant With A Fish Sandwich Only Available Once A Year
In observance of Lent, the 40-day period leading up to Easter during which some members of the Christian faith abstain from eating meat, many fast food chains offer a seasonal fish sandwich. During those 40 days, people who observe Lent are permitted to eat fish on Fridays, which explains the proliferation of fish sandwiches before the holiday. Much like other fast food restaurants, beloved chicken chain Popeyes expands its menu to include a Flounder Fish Sandwich each year for a limited time.
According to the Popeyes website, the fish sandwich is not yet available among the chain's seafood offerings, although you can currently snag a popcorn shrimp basket. However, the timing of Popeyes' Instagram post announcing the 2024 return of the Flounder Fish Sandwich indicates the menu item could make its return soon. Based on the fan response to the post, it seems that Popeyes customers would also love to see this sandwich become a year-round fixture. As one commenter declared, "The best fast food fish sandwich ever!" (We reviewed Popeyes' seasonal fish sandwich in 2024 and were disappointed that it wasn't a permanent item, as the sandwich hit all the right notes in terms of flavor and texture.)
What's so great about Popeyes' fish sandwich?
Popeyes' Flounder Fish Sandwich, which debuted in 2021, is a breaded and fried masterpiece of fast food engineering. The flounder filet comes nestled between two brioche buns and includes pickles as well as a choice of spicy mayonnaise or tartar sauce. The use of flounder in the sandwich is notable, as this fish has a subtler fish flavor while also featuring a bit of ocean-tinged goodness and mild hints of sweetness. That means the sandwich is likely to please die-hard seafood fans but won't necessarily alienate those who avoid dishes that are too "fishy."
Of course, the burning question is whether or not Popeyes will ever add its fish sandwich to its year-round menu. The restaurant hasn't officially commented on the sandwich's status, and there's no indication of how well it does in sales. Keep in mind that restaurants often benefit from making some items seasonal because the scarcity of the product helps drum up customer interest. In the event you miss out on Popeyes limited-time-only sandwich (or just miss it after it's gone), you might want to try making this oven-fried fish sandwich with triple pickle tartar sauce instead.