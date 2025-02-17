The Beloved Chicken Restaurant With A Fish Sandwich Only Available Once A Year

In observance of Lent, the 40-day period leading up to Easter during which some members of the Christian faith abstain from eating meat, many fast food chains offer a seasonal fish sandwich. During those 40 days, people who observe Lent are permitted to eat fish on Fridays, which explains the proliferation of fish sandwiches before the holiday. Much like other fast food restaurants, beloved chicken chain Popeyes expands its menu to include a Flounder Fish Sandwich each year for a limited time.

According to the Popeyes website, the fish sandwich is not yet available among the chain's seafood offerings, although you can currently snag a popcorn shrimp basket. However, the timing of Popeyes' Instagram post announcing the 2024 return of the Flounder Fish Sandwich indicates the menu item could make its return soon. Based on the fan response to the post, it seems that Popeyes customers would also love to see this sandwich become a year-round fixture. As one commenter declared, "The best fast food fish sandwich ever!" (We reviewed Popeyes' seasonal fish sandwich in 2024 and were disappointed that it wasn't a permanent item, as the sandwich hit all the right notes in terms of flavor and texture.)

