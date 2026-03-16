The Spice That Makes Eggs Golden And Flavorful
Salt and pepper might be the only things you typically season your eggs with, but there are many other ingredients that can take the dish to the next level. There's one option that you might not have considered before, however, that will give your eggs a boost in color and flavor — and it might already be in your spice cabinet. That's why we recommend you grab some turmeric the next time you go to whip up some eggs.
Turmeric does a few things for your morning eggs. Both fresh and dried turmeric will add layers of earthy and mildly peppery flavors to your eggs. However, fresh turmeric has a stronger flavor, and it's typically best to use the dried spice in dishes like eggs for balanced flavor. In addition to the flavor, turmeric will make your eggs a bright, yellow-gold color that really pops on your plate. It's not just about the flavor and color, however, because turmeric also has health benefits. It contains anti-inflammatory properties, improves issues related to your joints and heart, and potentially promotes weight loss.
Tips to spruce up your eggs with a dash of turmeric
A little turmeric goes a long way, so it won't take much to elevate your eggs with flavor, color, and health perks. To make scrambled eggs, use about a teaspoon of dried turmeric for every three eggs. You can add the turmeric to your preheated fat, like butter or oil, to allow the flavors to bloom, then drop the whisked eggs. Another option is to whisk the turmeric into the eggs, then cook them in the pan, or sprinkle the yellow spice on top of the eggs just before you plate them to eat. If fried eggs are your preference, heat the butter or oil along with the turmeric, then crack the eggs into the pan and cook. Of course, a bit of salt, black pepper, and other seasonings like garlic or onion powders also go along with turmeric.
Add turmeric to our light and fluffy scrambled eggs recipe for a delicious and eye-appealing meal. Or upgrade our sheet pan fried egg recipe with turmeric to make breakfast even tastier and easier. You could really add turmeric to any version of eggs for all of the benefits we've shared, including many Indian egg dishes, some of which use the spice by default.