The Spice That Makes Eggs Golden And Flavorful

Salt and pepper might be the only things you typically season your eggs with, but there are many other ingredients that can take the dish to the next level. There's one option that you might not have considered before, however, that will give your eggs a boost in color and flavor — and it might already be in your spice cabinet. That's why we recommend you grab some turmeric the next time you go to whip up some eggs.

Turmeric does a few things for your morning eggs. Both fresh and dried turmeric will add layers of earthy and mildly peppery flavors to your eggs. However, fresh turmeric has a stronger flavor, and it's typically best to use the dried spice in dishes like eggs for balanced flavor. In addition to the flavor, turmeric will make your eggs a bright, yellow-gold color that really pops on your plate. It's not just about the flavor and color, however, because turmeric also has health benefits. It contains anti-inflammatory properties, improves issues related to your joints and heart, and potentially promotes weight loss.