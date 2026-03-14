This Bakery's Cinnamon Rolls Prove Everything Truly Is Bigger In Texas

Bakery cinnamon rolls are almost always better thanks to factors like careful selection of ingredients and meticulous technique. Accordingly, you'll quickly forget about those puny packaged cinnamon rolls with nary a drop of icing once you see what the Lone Star State has in store. In our ranking of the best cinnamon rolls from every state, Richter Bakhaus's famously massive treat was the clear victor in Texas. Located in the city of Boerne, Richter Bakhaus is the bakery arm of Richter Tavern, which has the distinction of being the longest operating bar in the Texas Hill Country region of the state.

Along with handcrafted cocktails and gourmet eats, the establishment is also known for its sizable baked goods. Retailing for $10, the Richter Bakhaus cinnamon roll reportedly weighs 2 pounds and comes slathered in frosting. According to a TikTok video featuring the roll in all its glory, this frosting is applied by hand upon ordering the treat. In an interview with the San Antonio Express-News, Stephanie Anderson, social media manager for the bakery, claimed their invention back in 2021 was a bit of a happy accident. "We had some helpers come in, and they just cut one too large," Anderson explained. "We baked it off anyway, and the rest is history."