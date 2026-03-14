This Bakery's Cinnamon Rolls Prove Everything Truly Is Bigger In Texas
Bakery cinnamon rolls are almost always better thanks to factors like careful selection of ingredients and meticulous technique. Accordingly, you'll quickly forget about those puny packaged cinnamon rolls with nary a drop of icing once you see what the Lone Star State has in store. In our ranking of the best cinnamon rolls from every state, Richter Bakhaus's famously massive treat was the clear victor in Texas. Located in the city of Boerne, Richter Bakhaus is the bakery arm of Richter Tavern, which has the distinction of being the longest operating bar in the Texas Hill Country region of the state.
Along with handcrafted cocktails and gourmet eats, the establishment is also known for its sizable baked goods. Retailing for $10, the Richter Bakhaus cinnamon roll reportedly weighs 2 pounds and comes slathered in frosting. According to a TikTok video featuring the roll in all its glory, this frosting is applied by hand upon ordering the treat. In an interview with the San Antonio Express-News, Stephanie Anderson, social media manager for the bakery, claimed their invention back in 2021 was a bit of a happy accident. "We had some helpers come in, and they just cut one too large," Anderson explained. "We baked it off anyway, and the rest is history."
How to get your hands on this legendary baked good
Lest you think the most appealing aspect of Richter Bakhaus's enormous cinnamon roll is its size, think again. Yelp reviews of this hefty baked good paint the picture of a nearly ideal dessert, with one person describing it as "Absolutely perfect...The roll itself was soft and delicious with a slight crisp texture to the exterior." As for the vanilla bean-infused frosting, its upscale sweetness pairs wonderfully with the dough. According to a Facebook post, customers can also get this treat to go, in which case it comes with frosting on the side and reheating instructions.
In the event you live in or near Boerne, Texas, or plan on taking a trip there soon, this cinnamon roll is definitely worth checking out. However, the bakery has a few ground rules for customers to keep in mind. Definitely call ahead, as Richter Bakhaus often sells out. There's also a limit on how many you can order: In-store customers are relegated to three rolls per group, unless there are fewer than 20 cinnamon rolls left. In this case, you'll only be able to buy one per group. Keep in mind that the bakery takes preorders, and patrons can reserve three or more rolls for pickup the following day. In the event you can't justify a trip to Texas just to sample the wares at Richter Bakhaus, this giant cinnamon roll recipe is a tasty alternative to consider.