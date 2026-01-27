The Hands Down Best Cinnamon Rolls In Your State
One of the best things about cinnamon rolls is that you can find them just about anywhere you go. This also makes it challenging to know where to find the best of the best. Yes, they're readily available in chain restaurants and corporate pastry shops, but can you count on the quality to impress the true cinnamon roll lover in you? A true connoisseur knows that the best cinnamon rolls always come from a bakery, which is why you need to know which bakeries in your region are the cinnamon roll champs. But rather than searching for the best bakeries in each state, why not head straight for where the best cinnamon rolls are waiting?
With a combination of customer reviews, magazine write-ups, and online buzz, this handy rundown unearths each state's prime locale for the absolute best cinnamon rolls in the U.S. The range of possibilities varies from clever croissants taking on a cinnamon roll persona to oversized traditional bakes that pile on the sweet cream cheese icing. Every one of these spots is a winner in the race to get your cinnamon roll sweet tooth satisfied.
Alabama: River Nile Cafe
Cinnamon roll fans should check in at the to sample Alabama's best version of the baked treat. The takes indulgence to new heights, covering a freshly baked pastry with a more elegant interpretation of the usual frosting. The café's makes this top-tier goodie look like the epitome of cinnamon roll goodness.
(334) 699-1099
5540 W Main St #1, Dothan, AL 36305
Alaska: Lucy's Bakery
Skagway is home to Lucy's Bakery, the tiny spot where you can count on finding the finest cinnamon rolls in Alaska. The adorable storefront is small in size but grand in ambitions, especially when it comes to coiled dough filled with cinnamon, sugar, and butter. The menu calls it "an egregious amount," which sounds perfect, and explains why so many consider the rolls to be .
(734) 306-3070
565 Broadway, Skagway, AK 99840
Arizona: Blue Corn Cafe & Bakery
Should you find yourself in the sunny Southwest hankering for a super sweet something-something, make your way to in downtown Glendale and order an amazing cinnamon roll. , Blue Corn Café features multiple mouthwatering creations in its display case, crowned by a cinnamon roll to be reckoned with. , even proclaiming it to be the best of its kind.
(480) 521-5209
7015 N 58th Ave, Glendale, AZ 85301
Arkansas: The Humble Crumb Bakery
The irony of a bakery called having the best cinnamon rolls in Arkansas is part of the Southern charm here. This cozy white cottage invites visitors to enjoy premade versions of what some visitors have to be the best cinnamon rolls you'll ever try, and pick up you can finish off at home.
(501) 251-4186
110 Loop Rd, Sherwood, AR 72120
California: Old West Cinnamon Rolls
In a state where contemporary cuisine is all over the map, Old West Cinnamon Rolls keeps things classic and incredibly satisfying. who show off the incredible rectangular slabs of sugary rolls drowning in toppings say the quality makes them the best cinnamon rolls in California.
(805) 773-1428
861 Dolliver St, Pismo Beach, CA 93449
Colorado: Vern's Place
If you've never had a cinnamon roll comparable to the size of your head, then a trip to Vern's is in order. This Laporte restaurant — which has served locals since 1946 — is said to sling the best in Colorado. When compared by locals to other iconic cinnamon rolls in the area, .
(970) 482-5511
4120 W County Rd 54G, Laporte, CO 80535
Connecticut: The Flour Girl
The clever approach takes to its spectacular cinnamon rolls includes promos like , though these pastries with homemade cream cheese frosting are delicious enough to sell themselves. Owner was named Connecticut Small Business Person of the Year 2025, a triumph for the modest roll maker. Sales are limited to eight per customer, so be sure to get there early.
(860) 530-1536
Multiple locations
Delaware: Cinnamon Bun Exchange
You don't have to bring a pastry to swap at Delaware Cinnamon Bun Exchange; you just have to bring your appetite and your spending money. Having grown out of a , the bakery has held on to its sweet ways so successfully that refers to them as the best cinnamon rolls in the state. Four-packs and dozens of made-to-order buns are available for pickup or delivery (if you place a larger order), so come hungry.
instagram.com/cinnamonbunexchange
(302) 332-0586
408 Philadelphia Pike, Wilmington, DE 19809
Florida: Knaus Berry Farm
Don't confuse Knaus Berry Farm in Florida with Knotts Berry Farm in California. This provides the Sunshine State with the finest cinnamon rolls, all made from scratch. One fan on Reddit has even dubbed these bakes "," meaning Knaus Berry Farm even gives bakeries along the rest of the Eastern Seaboard a run for their money.
(305) 247-0668
16790 SW 177th Ave, Miami, FL 33187
Georgia: Five Daughters Bakery
Five Daughters Bakery may have originally blessed Georgia with incredible , but the introduction of onto its menu has been a pinnacle moment. These new creations leapt onto the . They're part of a sweet roll collection that includes cinnamon glaze, cinnamon cream cheese, chocolate hazelnut, and raspberry lemon cream cheese varieties. You can find three locations in Georgia, with additional stores in Tennessee.
(404) 343-0326
Multiple locations
Hawaii: Papi's Ohana
Even in paradise, you have access to first-rate cinnamon rolls, courtesy of . say there are none better on the islands — , for that matter. The 2023 Lahaina wildfires reinforced the sense of community here, and nowadays the bakery attracts regular lines of 75 customers or more waiting outside for rolls.
(808) 868-2000
3481 Lower Honoapiilani Rd b102, Lahaina, HI 96761
Idaho: Goldy's Corner
Chic and understated, Goldy's Corner may not strike you as a spot to stop for cinnamon rolls. But don't miss out on some of the in the state, where generous heaps of cream cheese frosting rest atop airy dough like a pastry lover's dream come true. When you hear them described as and radio stations identify them as the you know they're a must-try.
(208) 433-3934
625 W Main St, Boise, ID 83702
Iowa: Scenic Route Bakery
Rest assured, the cinnamon rolls at Scenic Route Bakery are worth the trouble it takes to find this Iowa shop. Passion drives this homey pastry shop to create thoughtful cinnamon rolls that about — and drive from to dig into. As per one reviewer, they're "" with plenty of others sharing the same sentiment. The well-considered balance of frosting and dough is a main attraction.
(515) 288-0004
350 E Locust St Ste 104, Des Moines, IA 50309
Illinois: Ann Sather
If you're an Illinoisan and you've never heard the truth about Ann Sather, now is the time to discover the best cinnamon rolls in the Prairie State. The restaurant has been cranking out mega-rolls since . If you're an ambitious baker, you can give them a try at home; online. But beware: The . You'd better buy a few in person, just to be safe.
Multiple locations
Indiana: Ooey Gooey Cinnamon Rolls and Café
This charming spot in Nashville, Indiana, puts it all on the plate when it serves up fan-favorite cinnamon rolls, even working its specialty into the name. The setting is part of the draw, though plenty about the rolls themselves. Lines out the door attest to the quality, as do the drool-worthy cinnamon roll portraits on the shop's Instagram. The world-class cinnamon rolls help make Ooey Gooey on Yelp.
facebook.com/OoeyGooeyCinnamonRollsCafe
(952) 657-3992
144 E Main St, Nashville, IN 47448
Kansas: Copper Oven Café
Declared not just one of the — and likely all of Kansas — the cinnamon rolls from are top-notch. Customers order dozens at a time, though sampling one in the café is just as lovely. It may be the sweet mocha icing that enchants all who taste them. It sounds like the perfect cinnamon roll recipe for a cozy fall day — or any day, really.
(316) 945-7549
2409 W 13th St N, Wichita, KS 67203
Kentucky: Weathered Oak Farms
The cinnamon rolls at Weathered Oak Farms give Kentucky residents and visitors the opportunity to try pastries made in-house with its . power this humble shop, which also serves bread and offers fresh flowers. Seasonal roll flavors, such as give customers a reason to keep coming back throughout the year for — as if the usual rolls aren't reason enough.
(502) 257-1092
6950 Shelbyville Rd, Simpsonville, KY 40067
Louisiana: Counterspace
If you're seeking then go with the spot often ranked as Louisiana's best: Starting with fresh rolls every day is a great start. Offering a is a solid next step, making specialty eaters feel included in the cinnamon fun, too. And if you prefer to bake your own at home, you can try the grab-and-go rolls for a sweet slam dunk.
(225) 250-5017
5621 Government St, Baton Rouge, LA 70806
Maine: Sweet Cheeks Bakery
You might giggle when you say the name of this Maine bakery, but when it comes to cinnamon rolls that make the state proud, the creations at are anything but laughable. have fallen in love at first sight when they found these enticing rolls in the case, helping make it . It's a good thing the bakery has expanded to.
Multiple locations
Maryland: Founding Farmers
Cinnamon rolls don't get much tastier than those found at Founding Farmers. These sweet rolls make the eatery a for anyone who adores gooey goodies. They've been described as (although you can also find Founding Farmers locations in Washington, D.C., Virginia, and Pennsylvania), tucked inside a humble-looking restaurant that's more than willing to share its sugary treasures.
(301) 340-8783
12505 Park Potomac Ave, Potomac, MD 20854
Massachusetts: Washashore Bakery
Clever names earn Washashore Bakery bonus points in the race for the best cinnamon rolls in Massachusetts. Customers circle the Cape Cod bakery's Instagram posts to call the rolls and in her bakes. This spiraling spell of fluffy dough and cinna-magic comes in multipacks with the to keep the box situation tidy.
This shop works as a pop-up only operation, so check local listings for opportunities to indulge.
Michigan: Zingerman's Bakehouse
is the secret ingredient that makes Zingerman's Bakehouse the best cinnamon roll outlet in Michigan. A of in-house bakers making the tempting rolls helped the shop gain traction. is available for the shop's Cinn-ful Cinnamon Rolls. Customers also rave about the customer service and attention to detail that the bakery pays to
(734) 761-2095
3711 Plaza Dr, Ann Arbor, MI 48108
Minnesota: Isles Bun & Coffee
There's no list of the best cinnamon rolls in your state without Isles Bun & Coffee, which has been ! These decadent pastries are so popular, patrons to secure the goods. corroborate the quality, helped by the fact that the shop has been open for over 30 years.
(612) 870-4466
1424 W 28th St, Minneapolis, MN 55408
Mississippi: Hummingbird Bakery
When customers compare your cinnamon rolls to you know you have the best around. Foodies have dubbed this shop , a feat helped along by . Try not to be lured in by videos of customers over the plentiful rolls, which some fans
instagram.com/Hummingbirdbakerywatervalley
(662) 832-3084
102 Main St, Water Valley, MS 38965
Missouri: Blackhole Bakery
Beware the cinnamon rolls at Blackhole Bakery in Missouri — their sugary gravity is enough to suck in the unsuspecting pastry lover and never let go. Customers crow on in Kansas City. The brioche-style dough is who share drool-worthy photos on Yelp to stir up business.
(816) 885-6836
5531 Troost Ave, Kansas City, MO 64110
Montana: Stella's Kitchen & Bakery
Big sky country is also home to some of the around, courtesy of . Customers consider them and aren't too shy to say as much on social media. The bakery may be , but reviewers claim the .
(406) 248-3060
2525 First Ave N, Billings, MT 59101
Nebraska: Master's Hand
is part candle shop and part bakery, and just so happens to sell the best cinnamon rolls in Nebraska, according to more than just the customers who crave them. featured this humble bake shop as one of its picks for the best cinnamon rolls in the entire country. Be prepared to order your rolls 24 hours in advance in order to enjoy the deliciousness.
(402) 374-2003
3599 County Rd Fg, Tekamah, NE 68061
Nevada: Perenn Bakery
There's no nonsense at when it comes to cinnamon rolls. Flaky helps this pastry palace create the in Nevada. The result , close to a muffin in appearance. They're a step above your average roll, and they're also available to for fresh service at the breakfast table.
Multiple locations
New Hampshire: Agape Cakes and Confections
Customers show their all-encompassing love for pastry goodness at Agape Cakes and Confections, the home of New Hampshire's finest cinnamon rolls. name this spot as a destination for sweet surrender. Part of the magic is a promotion that introduces exciting new flavors to the bakery's base cinnamon roll creation.
(603) 244-2265
59 NH-27 Unit 5, Raymond, NH 03077
New Jersey: The Hive
The word buzzing around New Jersey is that The Hive has the state's best cinnamon rolls on hand. attract heavy praise, with plenty of fans describing them as . With , there's nothing left to the imagination with these cinnamon rolls.
Multiple locations
New Mexico: Michael's Kitchen Restaurant & Bakery
If you're up for a , you'll find some of the region's tastiest treats at Michael's Kitchen Restaurant & Bakery. This is considered one of the best bakeries around, due in no small part to what are often considered . The fact that the restaurant has served fantastic treats for doesn't hurt matters.
(575) 758-4178
304 Paseo Del Pueblo Norte, Taos, NM 87571
New York: Sunday Morning
Of all the possibilities for the best cinnamon rolls in New York, the best are found at a dedicated bake shop called , where it's all cinnamon rolls, all the time. Not only does this spot plate up the cinnamon rolls in the state, receiving a solid from those who try them, but some also suggest that they could be . Try them for yourself to find out. The East Village location is currently open, with a second location in NoMad under construction.
(786) 553-6409
29 Avenue B, New York, NY 10009
North Carolina: Gogo's
Gogo's gets the cinnamon roll game going with a version that's garnered a passionateThe bakery itself gets . You'll only find cinnamon rolls on the menu, available in a multitude of inventive flavors to satisfy your every whim. With tantalizing takes like and orange creamsicle, plus options that you can , the shop provides plenty of opportunities for pastry lovers to get their fill.
(828) 668-6024
212 E Main St, Old Fort, NC 28762
North Dakota: Nichole's Fine Pastry & Café
Fargo is home to this modest eatery, which has been featured in People and on Food Network, among other distinctions. It's the cinnamon rolls that , with a proper distribution of spice and sweetness and enough cream cheese frosting to get the job done. And if you're hoping for generous portions, know that Nichole's rolls are akin to sourdough rounds in size.
Multiple locations
Ohio: Hamburger Inn Diner
At the Hamburger Inn Diner in Delaware, . The restaurant is famous for its pillowy treats, always served hot with just the right combination of flavors and sweetness. To take the best cinnamon rolls in Ohio into mind-blowing territory, try ordering the cinnamon roll French toast, which also utilizes the rolls.
(740) 369-3850
16 N Sandusky St, Delaware, OH 43015
Oklahoma: Quincy Bake Shop
When your customers heap praise upon your cinnamon rolls stop by specifically to pick up this deluxe pastry, you just might have the best in town. Quincy Bake Shop is the sugary Eden fitting this description. The cinnamon rolls here are primo enough to be featured by as standouts in the Sooner State.
(405) 724-7038
1135 N Broadway Pl Suite D, Oklahoma City, OK 73103
Oregon: Creswell Bakery
Road signs along the I-5 beckon hungry travelers to sneak in and try Oregon's in a quaint little storefront. Road trippers have hopped onto to claim that these are indeed the best cinnamon rolls around. Size is a huge part of the attraction, as is the plentiful topping of cream cheese frosting. : Ask for your cinnamon roll to be warmed up before eating.
(541) 895-5885
182 S 2nd St, Creswell, OR 97426
Pennsylvania: Hank's Cinnamon Buns
Hank's takes an unconventional approach to pushing its cinnamon rolls, considered to be the the area and a fresh addition to the local foodie scene. These supreme goodies are around town, lending a homespun spirit to the handmade recipe. Staying dedicated to cinnamon rolls only lets the enterprising mobile shop specialize in a classic creation.
Rhode Island: Co Dough Bread
Sourdough starter makes a heavenly difference in the quality of cinnamon rolls at Co-Dough. of these massive rolls being sliced and served have racked up hundreds of thousands of views, generating huge buzz online. Orders for the best cinnamon rolls in Rhode Island are baked fresh several times per day, with they overlap in the pan. Skip the fluffy overnight cinnamon roll recipe and pick up some of these bad boys instead.
(401) 236-6407
95 Broadway, Newport, RI 02840
South Carolina: The Devine Cinnamon Roll Deli
Devine is the name of the street where this cinnamon roll-famous deli tempts customers with must-try flavors like and . The spot spoils lovers of sweets with the best cinnamon rolls in South Carolina, praised by customers for their . According to regulars, every visitor gets a as a bonus treat, no matter what they order.
(803) 465-4947
2617 Devine St, Columbia, SC 29205
South Dakota: Baker's Bakery & Cafe
Customer reviews provide a ringing endorsement for Baker's Bakery & Café. This spot has even been featured in . Between April and October each year, fans have the chance to , making for the perfect treat if you're in the Mount Rushmore area.
(605) 673-2253
541 Mt Rushmore Rd, Custer, SD 57730
Tennessee: Five Oak Farms Kitchen
Anyone who favors will understand why the ones at Five Oak Farms Kitchen are the best in Tennessee. The eatery is well-known for its rolls, which sit in a pool of icing with a knife plunged into the heart, Excalibur-style. As per the company's website, it has sold well over 200,000 of the rolls since 2018. Customers report that the , so be sure to bring your pals along to share the love.
(865) 365-1008
1638 Parkway, Sevierville, TN 37862
Texas: Richter Bakhaus
Not even the cinnamon rolls are small in Texas, as the version at Richter Bakhaus will attest. Guidelines restrict the maximum sales of the to three per group without a pre-order, giving these rolls an air of exclusivity. , while impressive quality keeps customers coming back for more.
(830) 331-2675
153 S Main St, Boerne, TX 78006
Utah: Parowan Café
from , you'll find Parowan Café providing the state's best cinnamon rolls. Following the billboard promising the best cinnamon rolls in the West will lead you there. Be prepared for in the frosting, which sets it apart from the usual cinnamon roll toppings.
33 N Main St, Parowan, UT 84761
(435) 477-3593
Vermont: Sticky Fingers Bakery
rave that Sticky Fingers Bakery is the only place they'll go for cinnamon rolls. When they're hot out of the oven, these rolls provide a borderline , even for cinnamon roll connoisseurs. The fact that you can enjoy them in an adorable yellow storefront is the icing on top (in addition to the actual icing).
(802) 464-9463
210 Vermont Rte 100, West Dover, VT 05356
Virginia: Montana Gold Bread Co.
that are perfectly soft and incredibly large are a draw at Montana Gold Bread Co., according to customer reviews. There's artistry in watching the bakers apply drizzled icing to the finished rolls, as proven by the many videos on the shop's . When Mardi Gras rolls around, this spot also offers festive a traditional cinnamon roll-like pastry.
(804) 359-7700
3543 W Cary St, Richmond, VA 23221
Washington: Sea Wolf Bakers
Seattleites who've tried multiple cinnamon rolls in the area put those from Sea Wolf Bakers at the . Try resisting the of . Cream cheese frosting is a side situation, so be sure to accept it when asked so you can experience the best cinnamon roll in Washington in its full glory.
(206) 360-0001
3617 Stone Way N Suite 101, Seattle, WA 98103
West Virginia: Bolivar Bread Bakery
Forget about finding the right secret ingredient to improve your cinnamon rolls and just head to Bolivar Bread Bakery instead. Small-batch artisan creations like the cinnamon rolls here make this West Virginia shop a lucky find. Reviewers have . With special editions like and occasional promos like appreciation giveaways on , there are plenty of ways to enjoy them.
(304) 535-8108
914 Washington St, Harpers Ferry, WV 25425
Wisconsin: Machine Shed
are what Machine Shed presents as the best cinnamon rolls in Wisconsin. One Reddit user described them as "," while the restaurant's Facebook page shows customers grabbing the rolls as to-go orders that are too big to fit in the container. If that's not enough sugar for you, try the French toast made from the same cinnamon rolls you'd have for dessert.
Multiple locations
Wyoming: Bread Basket Bakery
This charming store holds as part of its handmade baked goods collection. Well-distributed cinnamon and sugar provide a well-composed inner layer, while fluffy dough adorned with streaks of white icing creates an ideal exterior spiral. A glimpse of these rolls through the pastry case is enough to see why fans call them the
(307) 432-2525
1819 Maxwell Ave, Cheyenne, WY 82001
Methodology
This search for the best cinnamon roll in each state relied largely on word of mouth from customers who proclaim their love for small bakeries in every region of the country. Thankfully, there are plenty of patrons who love raving about delicious and fresh cinnamon rolls at their preferred spots across websites such as Reddit, Yelp, and Tripadvisor.
I hunted for as many small businesses as possible to shine a light on the more boutique version of the beloved bake. This led to the discovery of some seriously sweet bake shops that feature cinnamon rolls as a specialty. I also checked for bakeries and restaurants that are celebrated specifically for their cinnamon rolls. Many have accolades to back up their baking prowess, and some have been named best in the region or the entire country by national magazines and local publications.