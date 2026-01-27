The Hands Down Best Cinnamon Rolls In Your State

One of the best things about cinnamon rolls is that you can find them just about anywhere you go. This also makes it challenging to know where to find the best of the best. Yes, they're readily available in chain restaurants and corporate pastry shops, but can you count on the quality to impress the true cinnamon roll lover in you? A true connoisseur knows that the best cinnamon rolls always come from a bakery, which is why you need to know which bakeries in your region are the cinnamon roll champs. But rather than searching for the best bakeries in each state, why not head straight for where the best cinnamon rolls are waiting?

With a combination of customer reviews, magazine write-ups, and online buzz, this handy rundown unearths each state's prime locale for the absolute best cinnamon rolls in the U.S. The range of possibilities varies from clever croissants taking on a cinnamon roll persona to oversized traditional bakes that pile on the sweet cream cheese icing. Every one of these spots is a winner in the race to get your cinnamon roll sweet tooth satisfied.