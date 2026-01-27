The Hands Down Best Cinnamon Rolls In Your State

By Steven Luna
Close up of cinnamon rolls drizzled with frosting Varvara Krauchanka/Shutterstock

One of the best things about cinnamon rolls is that you can find them just about anywhere you go. This also makes it challenging to know where to find the best of the best. Yes, they're readily available in chain restaurants and corporate pastry shops, but can you count on the quality to impress the true cinnamon roll lover in you? A true connoisseur knows that the best cinnamon rolls always come from a bakery, which is why you need to know which bakeries in your region are the cinnamon roll champs. But rather than searching for the best bakeries in each state, why not head straight for where the best cinnamon rolls are waiting?

With a combination of customer reviews, magazine write-ups, and online buzz, this handy rundown unearths each state's prime locale for the absolute best cinnamon rolls in the U.S. The range of possibilities varies from clever croissants taking on a cinnamon roll persona to oversized traditional bakes that pile on the sweet cream cheese icing. Every one of these spots is a winner in the race to get your cinnamon roll sweet tooth satisfied.

Alabama: River Nile Cafe

Cinnamon roll from River Nile Cafe in an open plastic container Jesse Lynn White / Facebook

Cinnamon roll fans should check in at the to sample Alabama's best version of the baked treat. The takes indulgence to new heights, covering a freshly baked pastry with a more elegant interpretation of the usual frosting. The café's makes this top-tier goodie look like the epitome of cinnamon roll goodness.

rivernilecafe.com

(334) 699-1099

5540 W Main St #1, Dothan, AL 36305

Alaska: Lucy's Bakery

Iced cinnamon rolls from Lucys Bakery Lucy's Bakery / Facebook

Skagway is home to Lucy's Bakery, the tiny spot where you can count on finding the finest cinnamon rolls in Alaska. The adorable storefront is small in size but grand in ambitions, especially when it comes to coiled dough filled with cinnamon, sugar, and butter. The menu calls it "an egregious amount," which sounds perfect, and explains why so many consider the rolls to be .

skagwaybakery.com

(734) 306-3070

565 Broadway, Skagway, AK 99840

Arizona: Blue Corn Cafe & Bakery

Pan of freshly baked cinnamon rolls The Blue Corn Cafe & Bakery / Facebook

Should you find yourself in the sunny Southwest hankering for a super sweet something-something, make your way to in downtown Glendale and order an amazing cinnamon roll. , Blue Corn Café features multiple mouthwatering creations in its display case, crowned by a cinnamon roll to be reckoned with. , even proclaiming it to be the best of its kind.

bluecorncafebakery.com

(480) 521-5209

7015 N 58th Ave, Glendale, AZ 85301

Arkansas: The Humble Crumb Bakery

Box of multiple frosted Humble Crumb cinnamon rolls The Humble Crumb Bakery / Facebook

The irony of a bakery called having the best cinnamon rolls in Arkansas is part of the Southern charm here. This cozy white cottage invites visitors to enjoy premade versions of what some visitors have to be the best cinnamon rolls you'll ever try, and pick up you can finish off at home.

humblecrumbbakery.com

(501) 251-4186

110 Loop Rd, Sherwood, AR 72120

California: Old West Cinnamon Rolls

Box of Old West cinnamon rolls with different toppings oldwestcinnamonrolls.pb / Instagram

In a state where contemporary cuisine is all over the map, Old West Cinnamon Rolls keeps things classic and incredibly satisfying. who show off the incredible rectangular slabs of sugary rolls drowning in toppings say the quality makes them the best cinnamon rolls in California.

oldwestcinnamonrolls.com

(805) 773-1428

861 Dolliver St, Pismo Beach, CA 93449

Colorado: Vern's Place

Two forks about to dig into a large frosted cinnamon roll vernsplace_1946 / Instagram

If you've never had a cinnamon roll comparable to the size of your head, then a trip to Vern's is in order. This Laporte restaurant — which has served locals since 1946 — is said to sling the best  in Colorado. When compared by locals to other iconic cinnamon rolls in the area, .

vernsplace.com

(970) 482-5511

4120 W County Rd 54G, Laporte, CO 80535

Connecticut: The Flour Girl

Cinnamon rolls from the Flour Girl The Flour Girl / Facebook

The clever approach  takes to its spectacular cinnamon rolls includes promos like , though these pastries with homemade cream cheese frosting are delicious enough to sell themselves. Owner was named Connecticut Small Business Person of the Year 2025, a triumph for the modest roll maker. Sales are limited to eight per customer, so be sure to get there early.

theflourgirlct.com

(860) 530-1536

Multiple locations

Delaware: Cinnamon Bun Exchange

Cinnamon roll with bacon accent Cinnamon Bun Exchange / Facebook

You don't have to bring a pastry to swap at Delaware Cinnamon Bun Exchange; you just have to bring your appetite and your spending money. Having grown out of a , the bakery has held on to its sweet ways so successfully that  refers to them as the best cinnamon rolls in the state. Four-packs and dozens of made-to-order buns are available for pickup or delivery (if you place a larger order), so come hungry.

instagram.com/cinnamonbunexchange

(302) 332-0586

408 Philadelphia Pike, Wilmington, DE 19809

Florida: Knaus Berry Farm

Knaus Berry Farm cinnamon rolls in a box knausberryfarm / Instagram

Don't confuse Knaus Berry Farm in Florida with Knotts Berry Farm in California. This provides the Sunshine State with the finest cinnamon rolls, all made from scratch. One fan on Reddit has even dubbed these bakes "," meaning Knaus Berry Farm even gives bakeries along the rest of the Eastern Seaboard a run for their money.

knausberryfarm.com

(305) 247-0668

16790 SW 177th Ave, Miami, FL 33187

Georgia: Five Daughters Bakery

Five Daughters Bakery cinnamon rolls smjcallahan / Instagram

Five Daughters Bakery may have originally blessed Georgia with incredible , but the introduction of onto its menu has been a pinnacle moment. These new creations leapt onto the . They're part of a sweet roll collection that includes cinnamon glaze, cinnamon cream cheese, chocolate hazelnut, and raspberry lemon cream cheese varieties. You can find three locations in Georgia, with additional stores in Tennessee.

fivedaughtersbakery.com

(404) 343-0326

Multiple locations

Hawaii: Papi's Ohana

Papis Ohana oversized cinnamon roll Karen Held / Facebook

Even in paradise, you have access to first-rate cinnamon rolls, courtesy of .  say there are none better on the islands — , for that matter. The 2023 Lahaina wildfires reinforced the sense of community here, and nowadays the bakery attracts regular lines of 75 customers or more waiting outside for rolls.

papisohana.com

(808) 868-2000

3481 Lower Honoapiilani Rd b102, Lahaina, HI 96761

Idaho: Goldy's Corner

Six cinnamon rolls from Goldys Corner on plates Goldy's Corner / Facebook

Chic and understated, Goldy's Corner may not strike you as a spot to stop for cinnamon rolls. But don't miss out on some of the in the state, where generous heaps of cream cheese frosting rest atop airy dough like a pastry lover's dream come true. When you hear them described as  and radio stations identify them as the you know they're a must-try.

goldyscorner.com

(208) 433-3934

625 W Main St, Boise, ID 83702

Iowa: Scenic Route Bakery

Cinnamon roll from Scenic Route Bakery Cory Mitchell / Facebook

Rest assured, the cinnamon rolls at Scenic Route Bakery are worth the trouble it takes to find this Iowa shop. Passion drives this homey pastry shop to create thoughtful cinnamon rolls that about — and drive from to dig into. As per one reviewer, they're "" with plenty of others sharing the same sentiment. The well-considered balance of frosting and dough is a main attraction. 

scenicroutebakerydsm.com

(515) 288-0004

350 E Locust St Ste 104, Des Moines, IA 50309

‌Illinois: Ann Sather

Two large Ann Sather cinnamon rolls on plate with fork Lee Bey / Instagram

If you're an Illinoisan and you've never heard the truth about Ann Sather, now is the time to discover the best cinnamon rolls in the Prairie State. The restaurant has been cranking out mega-rolls since . If you're an ambitious baker, you can give them a try at home;  online. But beware: The . You'd better buy a few in person, just to be safe.

annsather.com

Multiple locations

Indiana: Ooey Gooey Cinnamon Rolls and Café

A glazed cinnamon roll on a blue plate Ooey Gooey Cinnamon Rolls & Cafe / Facebook

This charming spot in Nashville, Indiana, puts it all on the plate when it serves up fan-favorite cinnamon rolls, even working its specialty into the name. The setting is part of the draw, though plenty about the rolls themselves. Lines out the door attest to the quality, as do the drool-worthy cinnamon roll portraits on the shop's Instagram. The world-class cinnamon rolls help make Ooey Gooey on Yelp.

facebook.com/OoeyGooeyCinnamonRollsCafe

(952) 657-3992

144 E Main St, Nashville, IN 47448

Kansas: Copper Oven Café

Copper Oven Café cinnamon rolls Copper Oven / Facebook

Declared not just one of the — and likely all of Kansas — the cinnamon rolls from are top-notch. Customers order dozens at a time, though sampling one in the café is just as lovely. It may be the sweet mocha icing that enchants all who taste them. It sounds like the perfect cinnamon roll recipe for a cozy fall day — or any day, really.

copperovencafe.com

(316) 945-7549

2409 W 13th St N, Wichita, KS 67203

Kentucky: Weathered Oak Farms

Two Weathered Oak Farms cinnamon rolls Weatheredoakfarms.com / Facebook

The cinnamon rolls at Weathered Oak Farms give Kentucky residents and visitors the opportunity to try pastries made in-house with its . power this humble shop, which also serves bread and offers fresh flowers. Seasonal roll flavors, such as  give customers a reason to keep coming back throughout the year for  — as if the usual rolls aren't reason enough.

weatheredoakfarms.com

(502) 257-1092

6950 Shelbyville Rd, Simpsonville, KY 40067

Louisiana: Counterspace

Three frosted cinnamon rolls from Counterspace next to plate of scones counterspacebakery / Instagram

If you're seeking  then go with the spot often ranked as Louisiana's best:  Starting with fresh rolls every day is a great start. Offering a is a solid next step, making specialty eaters feel included in the cinnamon fun, too. And if you prefer to bake your own at home, you can try the grab-and-go rolls for a sweet slam dunk.

counterspacebr.com

(225) 250-5017

5621 Government St, Baton Rouge, LA 70806

Maine: Sweet Cheeks Bakery

Two Sweet Cheeks Bakery cinnamon rolls in a takeaway box Sweet Cheeks Bakery of Maine / Facebook

You might giggle when you say the name of this Maine bakery, but when it comes to cinnamon rolls that make the state proud, the creations at are anything but laughable. have fallen in love at first sight when they found these enticing rolls in the case, helping make it . It's a good thing the bakery has expanded to.

sweetcheeksbakes.com

Multiple locations

Maryland: Founding Farmers

Fork digging into one of three cinnamon rolls in a skillet on a plate Founding Farmers / Facebook

Cinnamon rolls don't get much tastier than those found at Founding Farmers. These sweet rolls make the eatery a for anyone who adores gooey goodies. They've been described as  (although you can also find Founding Farmers locations in Washington, D.C., Virginia, and Pennsylvania), tucked inside a humble-looking restaurant that's more than willing to share its sugary treasures.

wearefoundingfarmers.com

(301) 340-8783

12505 Park Potomac Ave, Potomac, MD 20854

Massachusetts: Washashore Bakery

Four frosted cinnamon rolls from Washashore Bakery Washashore Bakery / Instagram

Clever names earn Washashore Bakery bonus points in the race for the best cinnamon rolls in Massachusetts. Customers circle the Cape Cod bakery's Instagram posts to call the rolls and in her bakes. This spiraling spell of fluffy dough and cinna-magic comes in multipacks with the to keep the box situation tidy.

This shop works as a pop-up only operation, so check local listings for opportunities to indulge.

washashorebakery.com

Michigan: Zingerman's Bakehouse

Iced cinnamon rolls from Zingerman's Bakehouse Zingerman's Bakhouse / Facebook

is the secret ingredient that makes Zingerman's Bakehouse the best cinnamon roll outlet in Michigan. A of in-house bakers making the tempting rolls helped the shop gain traction. is available for the shop's Cinn-ful Cinnamon Rolls. Customers also rave about the customer service and attention to detail that the bakery pays to

zingermanbakehouse.com

(734) 761-2095

3711 Plaza Dr, Ann Arbor, MI 48108

Minnesota: Isles Bun & Coffee

cinnamon rolls from Isles Bun Isles Bun & Coffee / Instagram

There's no list of the best cinnamon rolls in your state without Isles Bun & Coffee, which has been ! These decadent pastries are so popular, patrons to secure the goods. corroborate the quality, helped by the fact that the shop has been open for over 30 years.

islesbun.com

(612) 870-4466

1424 W 28th St, Minneapolis, MN 55408

Mississippi: Hummingbird Bakery

cinnamon rolls from Hummingbird Bakery Hummingbird Bakery / Facebook

When customers compare your cinnamon rolls to  you know you have the best around. Foodies have dubbed this shop , a feat helped along by . Try not to be lured in by videos of customers over the plentiful rolls, which some fans 

instagram.com/Hummingbirdbakerywatervalley

(662) 832-3084

102 Main St, Water Valley, MS 38965

Missouri: Blackhole Bakery

Six cinnamon rolls from Blackhole Bakery Blackhole Bakery / Instagram

Beware the cinnamon rolls at Blackhole Bakery in Missouri — their sugary gravity is enough to suck in the unsuspecting pastry lover and never let go. Customers crow on in Kansas City. The brioche-style dough is who share drool-worthy photos on Yelp to stir up business.

blackholebakery.com

(816) 885-6836

5531 Troost Ave, Kansas City, MO 64110

Montana: Stella's Kitchen & Bakery

A stack of cinnamon rolls from Stella's Bakery Stella's Kitchen & Bakery / Facebook

Big sky country is also home to some of the  around, courtesy of . Customers consider them  and aren't too shy to say as much on social media. The bakery may be , but reviewers claim the .

stellaskitchenandbakery.com

(406) 248-3060

2525 First Ave N, Billings, MT 59101

Nebraska: Master's Hand

Frosted cinnamon roll from Master's Hand Master's Hand / Facebook

 is part candle shop and part bakery, and just so happens to sell the best cinnamon rolls in Nebraska, according to more than just the customers who crave them.  featured this humble bake shop as one of its picks for the best cinnamon rolls in the entire country. Be prepared to order your rolls 24 hours in advance in order to enjoy the deliciousness.

mastershandcandles.com

(402) 374-2003

3599 County Rd Fg, Tekamah, NE 68061

Nevada: Perenn Bakery

Six cinnamon rolls from Perenn Bakery Perenn Bakery / Facebook

There's no nonsense at when it comes to cinnamon rolls. Flaky helps this pastry palace create the in Nevada. The result , close to a muffin in appearance. They're a step above your average roll, and they're also available to  for fresh service at the breakfast table.

perennbakery.com

Multiple locations

New Hampshire: Agape Cakes and Confections

Cinnamon rolls topped with pieces of maple bacon from Agape Cakes Agape Cakes and Confections / Instagram

Customers show their all-encompassing love for pastry goodness at Agape Cakes and Confections, the home of New Hampshire's finest cinnamon rolls. name this spot as a destination for sweet surrender. Part of the magic is a promotion that introduces exciting new flavors to the bakery's base cinnamon roll creation.

agapecandc.com

(603) 244-2265

59 NH-27 Unit 5, Raymond, NH 03077

New Jersey: The Hive

Cinnamon rolls topped with frosting and colorful birthday sprinkles The Hive / Facebook

The word buzzing around New Jersey is that The Hive has the state's best cinnamon rolls on hand. attract heavy praise, with plenty of fans describing them as . With , there's nothing left to the imagination with these cinnamon rolls.

thehivemarket.com

Multiple locations

New Mexico: Michael's Kitchen Restaurant & Bakery

Cinnamon rolls topped with frosting and crumbs Michael's Kitchen Taos / Facebook

If you're up for a , you'll find some of the region's tastiest treats at Michael's Kitchen Restaurant & Bakery. This is considered one of the best bakeries around, due in no small part to what are often considered . The fact that the restaurant has served fantastic treats for doesn't hurt matters.

michaelskitchen.com

(575) 758-4178

304 Paseo Del Pueblo Norte, Taos, NM 87571

New York: Sunday Morning

Frosted cinnamon rolls in a takeout box Sunday Morning Cinnamon Rolls / Facebook

Of all the possibilities for the best cinnamon rolls in New York, the best are found at a dedicated bake shop called , where it's all cinnamon rolls, all the time. Not only does this spot plate up the  cinnamon rolls in the state, receiving a solid  from those who try them, but some also suggest that they could be . Try them for yourself to find out. The East Village location is currently open, with a second location in NoMad under construction.

sundaymorningnyc.com

(786) 553-6409

29 Avenue B, New York, NY 10009

North Carolina: Gogo's

Six frosted cinnamon rolls from Gogo's in a pink box Gogo's Cinnamon Rolls / Instagram

Gogo's gets the cinnamon roll game going with a version that's garnered a passionateThe bakery itself gets . You'll only find cinnamon rolls on the menu, available in a multitude of inventive flavors to satisfy your every whim. With tantalizing takes like and orange creamsicle, plus options that you can , the shop provides plenty of opportunities for pastry lovers to get their fill.

gogosoven.com

(828) 668-6024

212 E Main St, Old Fort, NC 28762

North Dakota: Nichole's Fine Pastry & Café

Frosted cinnamon roll on a gold plate Nichole's Fine Pastry & Café / Facebook

Fargo is home to this modest eatery, which has been featured in People and on Food Network, among other distinctions. It's the cinnamon rolls that , with a proper distribution of spice and sweetness and enough cream cheese frosting to get the job done. And if you're hoping for generous portions, know that Nichole's rolls are akin to sourdough rounds in size.

nicholesfinepastry.com

Multiple locations

Ohio: Hamburger Inn Diner

Cinnamon rolls drizzled with chocolate, served with whipped cream Hamburger Inn Diner / Facebook

At the Hamburger Inn Diner in Delaware, . The restaurant is famous for its pillowy treats, always served hot with just the right combination of flavors and sweetness. To take the best cinnamon rolls in Ohio into mind-blowing territory, try ordering the cinnamon roll French toast, which also utilizes the rolls.

hamburgerinndiner.com

(740) 369-3850

16 N Sandusky St, Delaware, OH 43015

Oklahoma: Quincy Bake Shop

Frosted cinnamon rolls from Quincy Bake Shop Quincy Bake Shop / Facebook

When your customers heap praise upon your cinnamon rolls  stop by specifically to pick up this deluxe pastry, you just might have the best in town. Quincy Bake Shop is the sugary Eden fitting this description. The cinnamon rolls here are primo enough to be featured by  as standouts in the Sooner State.

quincybakeshop.com

(405) 724-7038

1135 N Broadway Pl Suite D, Oklahoma City, OK 73103

Oregon: Creswell Bakery

Rows of cinnamon rolls, topped with thick, creamy frosting Creswell Bakery / Facebook

Road signs along the I-5 beckon hungry travelers to sneak in and try Oregon's in a quaint little storefront. Road trippers have hopped onto to claim that these are indeed the best cinnamon rolls around. Size is a huge part of the attraction, as is the plentiful topping of cream cheese frosting. : Ask for your cinnamon roll to be warmed up before eating.

creswellbakery.com

(541) 895-5885

182 S 2nd St, Creswell, OR 97426

Pennsylvania: Hank's Cinnamon Buns

Frosted cinnamon rolls, topped with nuts Hank's Cinnamon Buns / Instagram

Hank's takes an unconventional approach to pushing its cinnamon rolls, considered to be the the area and a fresh addition to the local foodie scene. These supreme goodies are around town, lending a homespun spirit to the handmade recipe. Staying dedicated to cinnamon rolls only lets the enterprising mobile shop specialize in a classic creation.

instagram.com/hankscinnamonbuns

Rhode Island: Co Dough Bread

Cinnamon rolls from Co Dough Bread in baking paper avatroppoliii / Instagram

Sourdough starter makes a heavenly difference in the quality of cinnamon rolls at Co-Dough.  of these massive rolls being sliced and served have racked up hundreds of thousands of views, generating huge buzz online. Orders for the best cinnamon rolls in Rhode Island are baked fresh several times per day, with they overlap in the pan. Skip the fluffy overnight cinnamon roll recipe and pick up some of these bad boys instead.

co-dough.com

(401) 236-6407

95 Broadway, Newport, RI 02840

South Carolina: The Devine Cinnamon Roll Deli

Tray of frosted cinnamon rolls from Devine Cinnamon Roll Deli cinnamonrolldeli / Instagram

Devine is the name of the street where this cinnamon roll-famous deli tempts customers with must-try flavors like and . The spot spoils lovers of sweets with the best cinnamon rolls in South Carolina, praised by customers for their . According to regulars, every visitor gets a as a bonus treat, no matter what they order.

thecinnamonrolldeli.com

(803) 465-4947

2617 Devine St, Columbia, SC 29205

South Dakota: Baker's Bakery & Cafe

Cinnamon roll from Bakers Bakery next to mug Baker's Bakery & Cafe / Facebook

Customer reviews  provide a ringing endorsement for Baker's Bakery & Café. This spot has even been featured in . Between April and October each year, fans have the chance to , making for the perfect treat if you're in the Mount Rushmore area. 

bakersbakerycafe.com

(605) 673-2253

541 Mt Rushmore Rd, Custer, SD 57730

Tennessee: Five Oak Farms Kitchen

Cinnamon roll from Five Oak Farms with a knife in it Five Oak Farms Kitchen / Facebook

Anyone who favors will understand why the ones at Five Oak Farms Kitchen are the best in Tennessee. The eatery is well-known for its rolls, which sit in a pool of icing with a knife plunged into the heart, Excalibur-style. As per the company's website, it has sold well over 200,000 of the rolls since 2018. Customers report that the , so be sure to bring your pals along to share the love.

fiveoaksfarmkitchen.com

(865) 365-1008

1638 Parkway, Sevierville, TN 37862

Texas: Richter Bakhaus

Frosted cinnamon roll from Richter Bakehaus in paper Richter Boerne / Facebook

Not even the cinnamon rolls are small in Texas, as the version at Richter Bakhaus will attest. Guidelines restrict the maximum sales of the to three per group without a pre-order, giving these rolls an air of exclusivity. , while impressive quality keeps customers coming back for more.

richterboerne.com

(830) 331-2675

153 S Main St, Boerne, TX 78006

Utah: Parowan Café

Frosted cinnamon roll from Parowan Cafe in a plastic container Nate Kuck / Facebook

from , you'll find Parowan Café providing the state's best cinnamon rolls. Following the billboard promising the best cinnamon rolls in the West will lead you there. Be prepared for in the frosting, which sets it apart from the usual cinnamon roll toppings.

facebook.com/parowancafe

33 N Main St, Parowan, UT 84761

(435) 477-3593

Vermont: Sticky Fingers Bakery

Frosted cinnamon roll with brown sugar on a plate Marisa Adele / Facebook

rave that Sticky Fingers Bakery is the only place they'll go for cinnamon rolls. When they're hot out of the oven, these rolls provide a borderline , even for cinnamon roll connoisseurs. The fact that you can enjoy them in an adorable yellow storefront is the icing on top (in addition to the actual icing).

stickyfingersvtbakery.com

(802) 464-9463

210 Vermont Rte 100, West Dover, VT 05356

Virginia: Montana Gold Bread Co.

Montana Gold Bread Co cinnamon roll with nuts and stripes of frosting yawnatdawnrva / Instagram

that are perfectly soft and incredibly large are a draw at Montana Gold Bread Co., according to customer reviews. There's artistry in watching the bakers apply drizzled icing to the finished rolls, as proven by the many videos on the shop's . When Mardi Gras rolls around, this spot also offers festive  a traditional cinnamon roll-like pastry.

montanagoldbread.com

(804) 359-7700

3543 W Cary St, Richmond, VA 23221

Washington: Sea Wolf Bakers

Sea Wolf Bakers cinnamon roll Sea Wolf Bakers / Instagram

Seattleites who've tried multiple cinnamon rolls in the area put those from Sea Wolf Bakers at the . Try resisting the of . Cream cheese frosting is a side situation, so be sure to accept it when asked so you can experience the best cinnamon roll in Washington in its full glory.

seawolfbakers.com

(206) 360-0001

3617 Stone Way N Suite 101, Seattle, WA 98103

West Virginia: Bolivar Bread Bakery

Gloved hand placing bacon pieces on top of frosted cinnamon rolls Bolivar Bread Bakery / Facebook

Forget about finding the right secret ingredient to improve your cinnamon rolls and just head to Bolivar Bread Bakery instead. Small-batch artisan creations like the cinnamon rolls here make this West Virginia shop a lucky find. Reviewers have . With special editions like and occasional promos like appreciation giveaways on , there are plenty of ways to enjoy them.

bolivarbread.com

(304) 535-8108

914 Washington St, Harpers Ferry, WV 25425

Wisconsin: Machine Shed

Large square cinnamon roll with a knife in the middle Machine Shed Restaurant / Facebook

are what Machine Shed presents as the best cinnamon rolls in Wisconsin. One Reddit user described them as "," while the restaurant's Facebook page shows customers grabbing the rolls as to-go orders that are too big to fit in the container. If that's not enough sugar for you, try the French toast made from the same cinnamon rolls you'd have for dessert.

machineshed.com

Multiple locations

Wyoming: Bread Basket Bakery

cinnamon roll from Bread Basket Bakery The Bread Basket Bakery / Facebook

This charming store holds as part of its handmade baked goods collection. Well-distributed cinnamon and sugar provide a well-composed inner layer, while fluffy dough adorned with streaks of white icing creates an ideal exterior spiral. A glimpse of these rolls through the pastry case is enough to see why fans call them the

breadbasketbakery.com

(307) 432-2525

1819 Maxwell Ave, Cheyenne, WY 82001

Methodology

Cinnamon rolls covered with icing drizzle Chas53/Getty Images

This search for the best cinnamon roll in each state relied largely on word of mouth from customers who proclaim their love for small bakeries in every region of the country. Thankfully, there are plenty of patrons who love raving about delicious and fresh cinnamon rolls at their preferred spots across websites such as Reddit, Yelp, and Tripadvisor.

I hunted for as many small businesses as possible to shine a light on the more boutique version of the beloved bake. This led to the discovery of some seriously sweet bake shops that feature cinnamon rolls as a specialty. I also checked for bakeries and restaurants that are celebrated specifically for their cinnamon rolls. Many have accolades to back up their baking prowess, and some have been named best in the region or the entire country by national magazines and local publications.

