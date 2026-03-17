5 Unique Cocktails At Texas Roadhouse

When you're in the mood for a nice cocktail to wind down after a long day, Texas Roadhouse is probably not the first spot that comes to mind. Mention of the steakhouse probably triggers images of its hand-cut steaks and fresh-baked rolls with cinnamon butter, not a five-star cocktail with top-shelf liquor. Yet if something big, bold, and boozy sounds appealing, you might want to add Texas Roadhouse to your Friday night itinerary.

The chain offers a wine list, beer on draft, a full bar with a cocktail menu, and even a separate menu for its margaritas. While Texas Roadhouse is well known for keeping its draft beer at a super-cold temperature, its cocktails aren't particularly famous. However, outside of the standard vodka sodas and old-fashioned cocktails that most restaurants whip up, Texas Roadhouse has some creative drink options worth trying.

Some cocktails are definitely better than others here — and we saved you the trouble by ranking the drinks from worst to best at Texas Roadhouse. This will be a roundup of specifically the most unique cocktails here, and ones you can't find at similar chains, like Golden Corral or Chili's.