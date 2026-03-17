5 Unique Cocktails At Texas Roadhouse
When you're in the mood for a nice cocktail to wind down after a long day, Texas Roadhouse is probably not the first spot that comes to mind. Mention of the steakhouse probably triggers images of its hand-cut steaks and fresh-baked rolls with cinnamon butter, not a five-star cocktail with top-shelf liquor. Yet if something big, bold, and boozy sounds appealing, you might want to add Texas Roadhouse to your Friday night itinerary.
The chain offers a wine list, beer on draft, a full bar with a cocktail menu, and even a separate menu for its margaritas. While Texas Roadhouse is well known for keeping its draft beer at a super-cold temperature, its cocktails aren't particularly famous. However, outside of the standard vodka sodas and old-fashioned cocktails that most restaurants whip up, Texas Roadhouse has some creative drink options worth trying.
Some cocktails are definitely better than others here — and we saved you the trouble by ranking the drinks from worst to best at Texas Roadhouse. This will be a roundup of specifically the most unique cocktails here, and ones you can't find at similar chains, like Golden Corral or Chili's.
The Legend Margarita
We're starting strong with the Legend Margarita — it's literally strong, with three different types of tequilas. This cocktail only uses Patrón, but features three different ages, including silver (unaged), reposado (aged for two to five months), and añejo (aged for 12-15 months). It also includes Grand Marnier, the signature orange liqueur that traditionally goes in margarita recipes. The alcohol is shaken with the Texas Roadhouse mix, and the rim is decorated with black lava salt. This was the Mashed favorite out of all of the Texas Roadhouse cocktails. Can't make it to Texas Roadhouse? Try the copycat Legend Margarita recipe at home.
Island Cooler
If you're afraid of sugar and artificial colors, skip on to the next section: The bright blue Island Cooler is your worst nightmare. This is like the grown-up version of mixing every soda option from the fountain, including an eye-opening mix of Parrot Bay Coconut Rum, DeKuyper Peachtree Schnapps, lemonade, and the Texas Roadhouse margarita mix. Monin Blue Curacao gives the cocktail its ungodly blue hue, and the garnishes include an orange slice and a cherry.
Southern Whiskey LIT
L.I.T. stands for Long Island iced tea, but it could also signify that you're about to get lit. While Long Island iced tea recipes normally contain a mix of vodka, gin, and rum, the Southern version at Texas Roadhouse uses a trifecta of whiskeys, including Jack Daniel's, Jim Beam, and Southern Comfort Black. If you're not a fan of mixing liquors, this Southern twist is a safer option for this boozy cocktail. Contrary to what the name suggests, no tea is present in this drink. The alcohol is balanced out with the restaurant's sweet and sour mix and a touch of Coca-Cola, commonly found in most Long Island iced teas.
Sangria Margarita
This is the Mexican–Spanish fusion you didn't know you needed. Put two opposite cocktails together, and the Sangria Margarita is a surprisingly harmonious combination with pretty, contrasting colors. This comes as a frozen house margarita (that uses Dorado Gold Tequila) mixed with the made-in-house sangria, which is red wine infused with fruit for the uninitiated. Sweet and sour margaritas take on fruit flavors nicely, and the red wine also provides an acidic edge. The drink comes with a salted rim, adding a savory contrast to balance all the sweet and fruity flavors. If you can't choose between wine and a cocktail, this should be your go-to.
Jamaican Cowboy
Is the Jamaican Cowboy another cultural fusion in a cocktail? Not quite — it's mostly just a quirky and catchy name. The primary liquor in this cocktail is Malibu, a coconut-flavored white rum that was originally produced in Barbados, not Jamaica. DeKuyper Peachtree Schnapps, orange juice, and pineapple juice give the fruity body of this drink, and a splash of the house margarita cuts through some of the sweetness with acidic citrus.