Copycat Texas Roadhouse Legend Margarita Recipe

Of all the mixed drinks and cocktails Texas Roadhouse sells, the Legendary Margarita ranks right at the top of the list. According to a TikTok video posted by the chain, the ingredients include Grand Marnier and three types of tequila: Patrón Silver, Patrón Reposado, and Patrón Añejo. The restaurant uses its own sour mix, and Texas Roadhouse Authentic Margarita Drink Mix can be purchased online or in some grocery stores. We make our sour mix fresh, from lime juice, agave, and orange extract. As developer Julianne De Witt tells us, "I make the lime mix separately, and the recipe makes enough for about three cocktails."

De Witt tells us, "This copycat Texas Roadhouse Legend Margarita is so quick to put together and is incredibly lively and bright with the addition of orange extract." If Patron is too pricey, a less expensive tequila will work, although for the margarita to be truly "legendary," you do need to use all three types. You can also swap Grand Marnier for a more budget-friendly triple sec, but De Witt explains, "I like to use Grand Marnier in my margaritas because the orange flavor mixed with cognac adds a more complex flavor and a little less sweetness than Triple Sec." This margarita goes well with snacks and would be particularly nice with chips and guacamole, fish tacos, or your favorite Mexican dishes. Since the recipe comes from Texas Roadhouse, though, you know it'll also be a fantastic accompaniment for steaks, ribs, and burgers.