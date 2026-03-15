Why Elvis Rarely Drank

Outside of his legendary career in music, Elvis Presley was also known for his equally legendary diet. Take a look at the things Presley loved to eat and drink, however, and you'll notice something missing, especially for a rock star: booze. Presley wasn't particularly fond of drinking, and according to the 1986 book "Elvis and Gladys: The Genesis of the King," one of the reasons why he disliked alcohol was that his mother, Gladys, would always warn him of its dangers.

In his book "Elvis, My Brother," Presley's stepbrother, Billy Stanley, wrote that the singer didn't even like seeing people walking around Graceland with beer cans in their hands. While the rule wasn't as strict as Presley's total ban on fish in Graceland — he had a bar at the mansion for guests — his reasons for feeling so strongly about alcohol were valid. Stanley said that Presley blamed alcohol for the hepatitis and liver failure that contributed to his mother's death in 1958, and that he'd seen many musicians have their lives ruined by drinking.

Presley hadn't completely sworn off alcohol, however. In the book, Stanley also recounted the one time he'd ever seen Elvis drunk. One evening, Presley was given a margarita and enjoyed it so much that he "drank them down like soda pop." He'd gotten so boozed that he accidentally sent someone flying into furniture while dancing. After the incident, Presley would also occasionally have a glass of wine with his wife, Priscilla, because she liked it.