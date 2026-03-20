This Unusual Drink Concoction Is A Favorite Of Bill Clinton's

When they aren't carrying the weight of the country on their shoulders, it's not uncommon for presidents to sip their favorite drink. Some commanders-in-chief preferred their wine, and Obama still enjoys a good beer, but one that stands out as a bit unusual is Bill Clinton's love for snakebites. He's certainly not the only one, as it's a beer cocktail that's easy to make at home and uses only two ingredients, beer and hard cider. As delicious and easy as snakebites can be, they also have a tendency of not being served, depending on the establishment they're being ordered at (more on that later).

President Clinton's favorite bar beverage is generally made by filling a pint glass with half cider and half beer. But the type of beer being used can vary, not only in personal preference, but also by tradition, and this greatly affects the flavor. The modern snakebite typically uses stouts like Guinness, though it was originally made with lager in the U.K. Stouts can grant a dry, slightly sweet and creamy, bitter first sip, which counteract the cider's bright, fruity notes as it goes down the hatch. On the other hand, a lager creates a crisp, malty profile that complements ciders nicely.

While you don't have to follow a certain pour order when making the drink, opting for cider first, followed by a slow pour of beer, can grant a pleasing layering effect. This is especially the case when opting for darker beers like stouts.