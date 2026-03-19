The Layered Southern Cake That Deserves A Comeback

Vintage is all the rage, whether it be clothes or food. While our modern-day desserts are delicious, people in the 20th century knew what they were doing too, bringing us classics like the Baked Alaska (one of the vintage 1960s desserts we want back). There are so many incredible dishes with deep histories that deserve their time in the spotlight; there's one old-school Southern dessert specifically that should make a comeback.

Lady Baltimore Cake is as elegant as its name suggests. The layered almond and vanilla-flavored cake has a light texture and is held together by a classic seven-minute frosting chock-full of golden raisins, dates, and walnuts, all soaked in rum (or rum extract). The cake is perfect for celebrations, and Martha Stewart fondly remembers it as the treat her mother made her on her birthdays. And, while its ingredient list may seem intimidating, the cake and its frosting are actually fairly simple to craft. In the video below, Martha and her mom take viewers through every step of the process.

For those looking who are tired of the same old chocolate and vanilla cakes at every celebration, the Lady Baltimore Cake could be a great swap out. The treat is the perfect hybrid of a fruit cake and a layer cake, and if you like other recipes that feature that rum-raisin combination (the boozy ingredient that will amp up your carrot cake), you're bound to love the Lady Baltimore Cake.