The Layered Southern Cake That Deserves A Comeback
Vintage is all the rage, whether it be clothes or food. While our modern-day desserts are delicious, people in the 20th century knew what they were doing too, bringing us classics like the Baked Alaska (one of the vintage 1960s desserts we want back). There are so many incredible dishes with deep histories that deserve their time in the spotlight; there's one old-school Southern dessert specifically that should make a comeback.
Lady Baltimore Cake is as elegant as its name suggests. The layered almond and vanilla-flavored cake has a light texture and is held together by a classic seven-minute frosting chock-full of golden raisins, dates, and walnuts, all soaked in rum (or rum extract). The cake is perfect for celebrations, and Martha Stewart fondly remembers it as the treat her mother made her on her birthdays. And, while its ingredient list may seem intimidating, the cake and its frosting are actually fairly simple to craft. In the video below, Martha and her mom take viewers through every step of the process.
@marthastewartliving
Lady Baltimore Cake is a spectacular dessert. For Martha, it brings back happy memories: it was always her birthday cake when she was growing up—her mom made it for her year after year. Get the recipe at the link in our bio. #marthastewart#cake#caketok#recipe#birthdaycake
For those looking who are tired of the same old chocolate and vanilla cakes at every celebration, the Lady Baltimore Cake could be a great swap out. The treat is the perfect hybrid of a fruit cake and a layer cake, and if you like other recipes that feature that rum-raisin combination (the boozy ingredient that will amp up your carrot cake), you're bound to love the Lady Baltimore Cake.
How Lady Baltimore Cake has evolved
Its name may suggest that the cake has roots in one Maryland city, but Lady Baltimore Cake is actually affiliated with Charleston, South Carolina, and with an author named Owen Wister. His writing began being published in the 1890s, but his 1906 novel, "Lady Baltimore," is what spurred this cake's rise to popularity. In the novel, the narrator describes eating a cake called the Lady Baltimore that features many of the nutty and delicious notes of the treat's now-known recipe. It's believed that Wister could have visited the Lady Baltimore Tea Room in Charleston, using it as inspiration in his writing. The women who ran said tea room supposedly always kept the item on their menu.
As in the novel, Lady Baltimore Cake was often used as a wedding cake in the South. As its seven-minute frosting has no butter, it was able to hold up well on those humid summer days. Plus, its very glamorous name lends it plenty of clout for important events like weddings. But while it was popular in the 20th century, the cake is not as visible a presence in the modern day outside of those who cling to tradition. There are certain bakeries where customers can order a Lady Baltimore Cake online or in person, more commonly in the southern United States. But if you want to try it yourself, the best bet is to make it from scratch (perhaps following Martha Stewart's family recipe).