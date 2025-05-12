Vintage 1960s Desserts We Want Back

Whether you prefer simple sweet treats like chocolate chip cookies or elaborate culinary experiences found at fine dining restaurants, it's safe to say we have come a long way in the dessert game. While you may think of the big gastronomic trends as cutting edge, some of our favorite dessert trends are an homage to the years past. Big cupcake fan? The automated Sprinkles cupcake machines wouldn't exist today without the rise of the individualized treats we know now as cupcakes in the 1960s.

Bakeries, as places of communal gathering and desserts in general, hold a special place in our hearts thanks to the nostalgia factor. These recipes passed down from generation to generation tie us to our roots and evoke childhood memories while making new memories with loved ones. In honor of this, we looked fondly back on the 1960s desserts that shaped our dessert culture that we think could still stand the test of time. We hope this list serves as a sweet memory of the childhood favorites or reminds you of the "cherry on top" of a visit to your grandparents' house.