The Type Of Dish Martha Stewart Would Never Buy From The Store For A Dinner Party

It takes a fine balance of drawing the line between making everything homemade from scratch and depending on some pre-made items from the store for dinner parties. You want everything to taste fresh and authentic for your guests, but the reality is that life gets so busy, and most of us can't spend hours of prep work on one meal. If you need some guidance, consider what item Martha Stewart would never buy pre-made at the store: Dessert.

This might feel contrary to what some would think — dinner is the focus, and dessert can be more of an addition. If you've labored over the appetizers, entree, and drinks, dessert may be the last thing on your to-do list, making a store-bought treat a reasonable decision. Yet according to an interview with Stewart on The Kitchen, the ultimate hostess makes a strong statement, "I would never buy a dessert, ever, because homemade desserts are infinitely better. I don't care what it is — it's better if you make it yourself."

Fair enough — Martha Stewart certainly has an impressive track record of whipping up tasty desserts. Some grocery store bakeries are better than others, like Publix, and your guests probably wouldn't be upset with the chantilly cake from here. Yet grocers like Walmart are a no-go when it comes to desserts, ranking the lowest for Mashed. We would still certainly opt for one of Stewart's homemade dessert recipes over a grocery store bakery item.