13 Meals Lumberjacks Ate Back In The Day

When you take a look at the world we live in now, it's hard to imagine going back to a time when you would willingly be isolated from others to work an extremely difficult job and eat basic foods while living in a camp. But lumberjacks throughout history pushed their bodies and minds to the limit this way, saying goodbye to their families, and moving into desolate camps for months at a time to chop trees down all day with strangers. Through their efforts, Americans were able to build homes and businesses while also setting up a strong economy.

Have you ever wanted to know more about what it was like to be a lumberjack in those days? Willa Hammitt Brown, the author of "Gentlemen of the Woods: Manhood, Myth, and the American Lumberjack"; Dixie Stewart, the secretary and treasurer of the Tahquamenon Logging Museum; and Kerry Bloedorn, the director of the Pioneer Park Historical Complex; all came together to share their expert knowledge of lumberjacks and their dietary habits. Read on so you can learn about the different types of foods lumberjacks ate in their camps, and see if you would have had the stomach to keep up with them.