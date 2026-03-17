Why Doesn't McDonald's Center The Cheese On Its Filet-O-Fish?

If you've ever wondered why McDonald's Filet-O-Fish only comes with a half slice of cheese, it's apparently to prevent the cheese from dominating the flavor of the fish. As for why that half slice is frequently askew on the bun, content creator and former corporate chef Mike Haracz offers ample insider insight on the subject. On TikTok, Huracz, who was previously employed as McDonald's Manager of Culinary Innovation, said that the sandwich's assembly contributes to the askew cheese placement on the Filet-O-Fish.

Haracz explains that the Filet-O-Fish is built within the box it's served in. Ingredients are added to the open box in a specific order: tartar sauce is spread on the top portion of the bun, and the fish patty is placed on the tartar sauce. The half slice of cheese goes on the other side of the bun. Once all the elements are added, the box is closed in order to assemble the sandwich. This is where problems can arise, Haracz points out, "If you do it wrong, you do it too quick ... that heel might not land where it's supposed to [and] the cheese might flop around."

Although McDonald's doesn't often reveal its tricks of the trade, another TikTok clip shows how to prepare the Filet-O-Fish. In the video, a McDonald's employee dabs a little tartar sauce on the bottom bun to anchor the cheese, then sandwiches the buns together by hand before closing the box and gently turning it over.