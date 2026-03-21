Texas Roadhouse Or Outback Steakhouse Prime Rib: Which Is More Affordable?
Texas Roadhouse and Outback Steakhouse are casual, popular restaurant chains known for their budget-friendly steaks and fan-favorite, homestyle sides. While they have some similarities on their menu, such as both offering prime rib, there are slight differences in price. Texas Roadhouse is the winner for the more affordable prime rib, by a few dollars.
Bearing in mind that menu pricing varies per region, Texas Roadhouse's 12-ounce prime rib may cost as low as $25, depending on location, while Outback's 12-ounce prime rib costs just under $30 on average. At Texas Roadhouse, individuals with a healthy appetite can level up to a 14-ounce or 16-ounce prime rib for a few bucks more, while Outback has one larger option, the 16-ounce.
For those unfamiliar with this cut of steak, prime rib, also referred to as a standing rib roast, is a desirable cut of beef that comes from the cow's rib section. This part of the cow has a significant amount of marbling, high fat content, and minimal connective tissue, making it a very tender, juicy cut of beef.
One question on many customers' minds is, Texas Roadhouse Vs Outback Steakhouse: Which is better? Besides the price, there's also a difference in terms of how the restaurant cooks its prime rib, the sides it comes with, and sauce options. When choosing between the two, people may be interested to learn the method behind Texas Roadhouse's melt-in-your-mouth prime rib and how Outback prepares its juicy prime rib.
Preparation, go-withs, and reviews
Texas Roadhouse's prime rib is served daily and marinated in spices and liquid that includes soy sauce, and slow-roasted overnight. It comes with your choice of sauces: Au jus, horseradish, and/or creamy horseradish. For an upcharge, customers can add sauteed mushrooms and onions, blue cheese, or jack cheese. It comes with two "legendary sides," such as baked or sweet potato, mac and cheese, fresh vegetables, or salad. Customers can add a "sidekick" like grilled shrimp or ribs for around $7 to $10.
Meanwhile, Outback only serves prime rib on the weekends, typically Friday through Sunday after 4pm, depending on location. It is also slow-roasted and prepared classic-style or Outback-style which includes a special blend of herbs and spices only employees are privy to. It's served with au jus and customers can request creamy horseradish. Outback's steaks also come with two sides, such as potatoes, soups/salads, or steamed veggies. Customers can choose an add-on for additional cost, such as grilled shrimp, lobster tail, or sauteed mushrooms and onions.
Reviews on Reddit are mostly positive for Texas Roadhouse's prime rib, many finding it tasty and a good value, possibly the best prime rib you can find at a chain restaurant. However, some reviewers say the marinade has an overly smoky flavor or that it's hit or miss depending on how it's cooked. Redditors have similar things to say about Outback's prime rib, mainly that it is generally good quality but can be inconsistent depending on the cook/location.