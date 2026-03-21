Texas Roadhouse Or Outback Steakhouse Prime Rib: Which Is More Affordable?

Texas Roadhouse and Outback Steakhouse are casual, popular restaurant chains known for their budget-friendly steaks and fan-favorite, homestyle sides. While they have some similarities on their menu, such as both offering prime rib, there are slight differences in price. Texas Roadhouse is the winner for the more affordable prime rib, by a few dollars.

Bearing in mind that menu pricing varies per region, Texas Roadhouse's 12-ounce prime rib may cost as low as $25, depending on location, while Outback's 12-ounce prime rib costs just under $30 on average. At Texas Roadhouse, individuals with a healthy appetite can level up to a 14-ounce or 16-ounce prime rib for a few bucks more, while Outback has one larger option, the 16-ounce.

For those unfamiliar with this cut of steak, prime rib, also referred to as a standing rib roast, is a desirable cut of beef that comes from the cow's rib section. This part of the cow has a significant amount of marbling, high fat content, and minimal connective tissue, making it a very tender, juicy cut of beef.

One question on many customers' minds is, Texas Roadhouse Vs Outback Steakhouse: Which is better? Besides the price, there's also a difference in terms of how the restaurant cooks its prime rib, the sides it comes with, and sauce options. When choosing between the two, people may be interested to learn the method behind Texas Roadhouse's melt-in-your-mouth prime rib and how Outback prepares its juicy prime rib.