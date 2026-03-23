This Bizarre 1980s Fast Food Concept Was The Brainchild Of A Movie Star

Celebrity restaurants make a lot of sense on paper; there are so many places to eat, and only so many mealtimes to try them all, so why not try a place backed by Hollywood's finest? Unfortunately, the untold truth is that most celebrity restaurants are troubled, and some of them completely flop. Just ask legendary actor Mickey Rooney, who among many other business ventures made what he thought was an ingenious innovation to fast food: The Weenie Whirl.

Rooney claims he invented a "round hot dog with a hole in the middle that you could put on a hamburger bun", in his memoir "Life is Too Short" (via Internet Archive). What do you put in the middle, we hear you ask? That depends on the type of Weenie Whirl you order: The standard Whirl had mustard, the Yankee Doodle had cheese, the Pancho Weenie had chili, and for those who had completely lost their minds, the Surfboard Weenie had raisins and pineapple. It's starting to become a bit more clear why the Weenie Whirl never caught on.