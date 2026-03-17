The Popular Sandwich Chain That Isn't Hitting Like It Used To

When you start to see your favorite sandwich chain go downhill, it can be a real bummer. One of the reasons the once-popular Subway sandwich chain is no longer America's favorite is that it can't outsell its competitors, like Jersey Mike's. Now, Jersey Mike's is also under the microscope. The chain has drawn public scrutiny in the wake of a huge corporate business deal.

In 2025, it was acquired by Blackstone, one of the world's largest private investment firms, which paid $8 billion for a controlling stake in the sandwich company. Blackstone's majority ownership of the chain is behind the big changes coming to Jersey Mike's in 2026 – plans centered around rapid global expansion — but at what cost? A November 2025 post on ebaumsworld Instagram blasted the power shift, claiming, "Sandwich fans blame private equity firm Blackstone for ruining Jersey Mike's." The post's caption went on to say, "After a year of new ownership, videos of tiny and abysmal-looking $9 sandwiches have begun to tarnish a once-trusted brand."

Comments on embaumsworld's post appear to confirm that loyal fans are worried about the future of Jersey Mike's and what Blackstone has done or plans to do to the company. "Blackstone has yet to come up as a positive in any conversation," wrote one Instagram user. Another commenter shared, "Jersey Mike's gave me 1 slice of bacon on my sub the other day and said that's all it puts now."