10 Reasons This Popular Sandwich Chain Is No Longer America's Favorite

Subway used to be a leading player in fast food, but has lost a lot of ground over the last decade. The chain — known for its custom-made subs and "Eat Fresh" slogan – is now struggling to keep pace with what consumers want and where food trends are going. Once the world's largest fast-food chain by store count, Subway has lost more than 7,000 stores since 2015 and continues to fall short compared to its fresher, more modern rivals. Central to its falloff is a menu that hasn't changed quickly enough — or maybe just not meaningfully enough — to keep up with changing tastes.

Efforts to revamp the menu have not proven particularly successful. Health-conscious diners have also begun to question the chain's image as a healthy option, as studies and nutritional breakdowns show high levels of sodium, the downsides of eating an excess of processed meats, and controversial ingredient sourcing. Subway may have a holiday cookie big enough to stuff a stocking, but a series of scandals, a boom in underperforming franchise locations, and higher prices have only served to further tarnish its image over the years. Let's break down some of the reasons this once beloved chain is no longer America's sandwich go-to.