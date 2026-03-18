Review: Prego Released A Really Good Sauce (And 2 Others)

Prego is no stranger to unique sauces. The brand's website lists 41 individual varieties at the time of writing, ranging from Mini-Meatball Pasta Sauce — which really does contain tiny meatballs — to Cheesy Bacon Cheddar Cheese Sauce and Creamy Roasted Garlic Pesto Sauce. It seems that Prego's goal is to create a sauce for every meal, and with three new options hitting shelves, it's hard to argue that the goal isn't within reach.

Margherita, Lemon Alfredo, and Cajun Alfredo are the brand's latest sauce offerings. As the only red option in the bunch, the Margherita Sauce promises "mozzarella-forward flavor with notes of bright tomato and aromatic basil" (per Prego's website). The Alfredos, meanwhile, lean into their creamy textures, with the Lemon offering a "perfect balance of bright lemon flavor and rich velvety cream," while the Cajun brings the heat with a "delicious fusion of bold Cajun spices and rich velvety cream" that "delivers zesty, well-balanced flavor."

While the official product descriptions are enough to make your mouth water, executing on those lofty promises is another story. I tried all three flavors and found that they ranged from fantastically flavorful on their own to needing a bit of sprucing up. Read on to find out which sauce is worth adding to pasta night and which one to steer clear of.