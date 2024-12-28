14 Ways To Upgrade Store-Bought Alfredo Sauce

When you're after a quick, simple dinner, it makes sense to pick up a jar of Alfredo sauce. However, more often than not, you stir it through noodles, take a bite, and end up disappointed — it's nothing like your favorite homemade or restaurant version. Luckily, there are plenty of ways to upgrade store-bought Alfredo sauce to make it worth eating.

Advertisement

Alfredo sauce is named after Alfredo di Lelio, a restaurateur from Rome who made a simple yet iconic pasta dish that involved lots of butter and Parmesan. Today, Italian-American pasta Alfredo has developed to include heavy cream, making it even richer. But the versions you buy in a jar from the supermarket don't always hit the mark.

Some store-bought Alfredo sauces are better than others, so buying a decent version makes a huge difference. This sauce is best when made with simple but high-quality ingredients, but it's not always the way with jarred versions so they need a little help. Just adding a bit of extra flavor into the mix can rescue an otherwise lackluster dinner.