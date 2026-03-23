What someone considers an excellent cocktail often comes down to personal taste, but for the classics, there's a so-called proper way to construct them. Case in point: the martini. It's an incredibly simple cocktail made with gin and vermouth. While gin has been traditionally popular in a martini, vodka is also an option. Most people prefer the "dry" version with more gin or vodka, but former president Franklin Roosevelt was the oddball who liked it vermouth-heavy, with a bizarre twist of adding absinthe.

According to Drunkard, the president would add a few drops of absinthe to his martinis, which is definitely not the standard in martinis. The president's grandson reported to The History Channel that "[He] made the worst martinis I've ever tasted." Harsh, but valid — absinthe is a strong, bright green liquor (with an ABV over 50%) and has an intense, bitter herbal flavor. If he didn't add absinthe, he would do the normal addition of olive brine, and finish with a lemon peel and olive garnish.

But back to Roosevelt's soft spot for vermouth: A heavy pour resulted in a very "wet" martini, or basically mostly vermouth with a splash of gin — the opposite of the status quo. This also made for a slightly less strong drink as vermouth contains 15 to 22% percent alcohol, while vodka and gin have around 40 to 50%. Today, there is an absinthe-infused martini called "The Obituary," but it contains a more balanced ratio than Roosevelt would have opted for, including 2 ounces of gin, and ¼ ounce of both dry vermouth and absinthe.