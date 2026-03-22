The Overpriced Mexican Chain Known For Greasy Food And Large Portions

Dining out used to be a fun activity for people with varying budgets. These days, exorbitant restaurant prices are changing consumer habits, with many people opting to prepare and eat meals at home. Price increases at Mexican and Tex-Mex establishments are particularly notable, as these spots were once considered ideal for snagging tasty yet inexpensive food. One chain in particular has customers fuming, and not just because of its high prices. In our list of the most overpriced Mexican chains in the U.S., Filiberto's got a mention thanks to its ever-rising pricing scheme. Based on reviews, however, the restaurant's quality and once-impressive portion sizes have slipped considerably.

Disgruntled Filiberto's customers are airing their grievances all over the internet, and it's not pretty. One Yelp review characterized the restaurant as "Very expensive for nothing, tortillas not soft, horrible." Over on Reddit, u/jigmest highlighted the overwhelming greasiness of Filiberto's fare, saying, "I [also] got a carne asada burrito for $15 and it was a greasy/stringy meat mess." In these reviews and other commentary online, diners swear to never patronize the establishment again. Customers also take exception to the chain's portions, which are still sizable but apparently not as generous as they used to be. As Redditor u/Carbine2017 put it, "[Filiberto's] used to be a significant step up from Taco Bell/Del Taco, and damn near family-sized portions. Now, it's family-sized prices for sh*t."