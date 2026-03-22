The Overpriced Mexican Chain Known For Greasy Food And Large Portions
Dining out used to be a fun activity for people with varying budgets. These days, exorbitant restaurant prices are changing consumer habits, with many people opting to prepare and eat meals at home. Price increases at Mexican and Tex-Mex establishments are particularly notable, as these spots were once considered ideal for snagging tasty yet inexpensive food. One chain in particular has customers fuming, and not just because of its high prices. In our list of the most overpriced Mexican chains in the U.S., Filiberto's got a mention thanks to its ever-rising pricing scheme. Based on reviews, however, the restaurant's quality and once-impressive portion sizes have slipped considerably.
Disgruntled Filiberto's customers are airing their grievances all over the internet, and it's not pretty. One Yelp review characterized the restaurant as "Very expensive for nothing, tortillas not soft, horrible." Over on Reddit, u/jigmest highlighted the overwhelming greasiness of Filiberto's fare, saying, "I [also] got a carne asada burrito for $15 and it was a greasy/stringy meat mess." In these reviews and other commentary online, diners swear to never patronize the establishment again. Customers also take exception to the chain's portions, which are still sizable but apparently not as generous as they used to be. As Redditor u/Carbine2017 put it, "[Filiberto's] used to be a significant step up from Taco Bell/Del Taco, and damn near family-sized portions. Now, it's family-sized prices for sh*t."
What happened to Filiberto's and can the restaurant bounce back?
Filiberto's Mexican Food debuted in San Diego in 1988, though locations can now be found in Arizona, New Mexico, and Texas. The menu features classic dishes like carne asada burritos, fish tacos, chile rellenos, and plenty more. While there are lots of online detractors these days, the 24-hour chain used to be well-loved, and select locations still get praise from fans for their delicious, oversized burritos. Overall, problems within Filiberto's brand have caused several Arizona locations to close without much explanation. In a Reddit thread titled "Remember when Filiberto's used to be good?", one commenter pondered, "Idk what has happened or why they are charging so much and skimping on the burrito fillings, it's disappointing." Disappointing indeed — we lauded Filiberto's as one of the best regional fast food chains in the past.
What explains the restaurant's decrease in quality? There's no real answer, as the chain hasn't commented on the publicized customer complaints or addressed its increasing prices. The food inflation crisis is a legitimate concern that affects restaurants as well as consumers. However, restaurant prices are outpacing food inflation, leading to claims that some dining establishments are taking financial advantage of customers. While we can't say this is true in Filiberto's case, it's hard to square the high prices and low quality at the restaurant. If Filiberto's can't uphold consistent customer satisfaction across its many locations, the chain will likely continue to struggle.