4 Foods Barack Obama Simply Won't Eat

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Barack Obama's public persona has developed an interesting dynamic with food over the years. As just two examples, he was the first president to brew beer in the White House, and a book about junk food toppled his memoir from the Amazon charts. His willowy stature speaks as much to what POTUS number 44 eats as it does to what he refuses to eat. Many of Obama's culinary pet peeves include fried, fast, and fatty foods. However, the foods he absolutely won't eat form a more eclectic list that seems to supersede health considerations. For one, he doesn't like beets. There's also his staunch aversion to two ubiquitous condiments: ketchup and mayonnaise. He also dislikes M&M's, which he famously picks out of his trail mix.

While some of his culinary rejects may surprise you, the former president's dietary choices are mostly pretty relatable. Even the one food Obama just can't resist is the universally loved (if rather tame) nachos with guacamole. However, his notoriously persnickety food preferences have also led to funny moments, like when The New York Times misreported that Obama made a habit of snacking on exactly seven almonds. When NBC asked about the habit in a later interview, he clarified that his wife, Michelle Obama, said this jokingly to their chef, Sam Kass, while teasing the President for his disciplined dietary habits (via The Guardian).