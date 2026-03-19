The Major Fast Food Chain That Uses Freshwater Fish In A Sandwich
During Lent, the 40-day period that precedes Easter, many observant Catholics refrain from eating meat on Fridays. That's why your favorite fast food restaurants offer seasonal fish sandwiches, as it prevents Catholic customers from seeking sustenance elsewhere. Of course, you don't need to be Catholic to enjoy a tasty fish sandwich this time of year, and the Wisconsin-based fast food chain Culver's has one of the best in the business. The chain's Northwoods Walleye Sandwich looks like your typical Lenten fare: a breaded fish patty with tartar sauce on a hoagie bun. However, this sandwich is special for one important reason. Walleye is a freshwater fish, a distinct departure from most other fast food joints, which offer saltwater fish this time of year.
When it comes to taste, walleye is known for its mild flavor that's punctuated by a hint of sweetness. The texture of the fish is pleasantly firm and flaky, offering a pleasant contrast to the crunchy outer batter. Conversely, saltwater fish have an oceanic brininess that not everyone is fond of. Culver's customers are big fans of the substitution, at least according to Reddit. One commenter said that walleye is a precious commodity where they live, exclaiming, "Whoa, a fast food place has fried walleye pike ... people will fight you for getting too close to [their] good walleye fishing hole."
Culver's walleye sandwich vs. other restaurants (and how to get the most out of your meal)
Although it's a permanent part of the menu, McDonald's sells an impressive volume of its Filet-O-Fish sandwiches during Lent. McDonald's fish offering is also representative of how other restaurant chains differ from Culver's in regard to fish selection. McDonald's uses Alaskan Pollock, a type of saltwater fish, in its famous sandwich, as does Wendy's, Burger King, and Long John Silver's (Popeyes offers a fish sandwich made with flounder, another saltwater variety). Redditors discussing the Northwoods Walleye Sandwich on r/fastfood say Culver's seasonal fish bests other Lenten selections, with one commenter stating, "Sad [that] Culver's beats a supper club or Friday fish place."
The restaurant's Northwoods Walleye Sandwich is undeniably popular, but diners have a few recommendations on how to make it better. This menu item comes with tartar sauce and lettuce only, and some customers pine for a bit of acidity in the way of pickles. Since the hoagie roll has been described as a bit chewy, customers have suggested asking for sourdough bread instead (which usually comes with the Grilled Reuben Melt). Along with its fish sandwich, Culver's sells a Northwoods Walleye Dinner during the Lenten season, which comes with a choice of two sides and a warm dinner roll.