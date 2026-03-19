The Major Fast Food Chain That Uses Freshwater Fish In A Sandwich

During Lent, the 40-day period that precedes Easter, many observant Catholics refrain from eating meat on Fridays. That's why your favorite fast food restaurants offer seasonal fish sandwiches, as it prevents Catholic customers from seeking sustenance elsewhere. Of course, you don't need to be Catholic to enjoy a tasty fish sandwich this time of year, and the Wisconsin-based fast food chain Culver's has one of the best in the business. The chain's Northwoods Walleye Sandwich looks like your typical Lenten fare: a breaded fish patty with tartar sauce on a hoagie bun. However, this sandwich is special for one important reason. Walleye is a freshwater fish, a distinct departure from most other fast food joints, which offer saltwater fish this time of year.

When it comes to taste, walleye is known for its mild flavor that's punctuated by a hint of sweetness. The texture of the fish is pleasantly firm and flaky, offering a pleasant contrast to the crunchy outer batter. Conversely, saltwater fish have an oceanic brininess that not everyone is fond of. Culver's customers are big fans of the substitution, at least according to Reddit. One commenter said that walleye is a precious commodity where they live, exclaiming, "Whoa, a fast food place has fried walleye pike ... people will fight you for getting too close to [their] good walleye fishing hole."