10 Mistakes To Avoid On Your First Trip To Wawa
It's not totally shocking if you've never stepped foot into a Wawa before: The gas station/convenience store/fast food chain hybrids remain a regional institution mostly on the eastern seaboard. The truth is that Wawa started as a dairy supplier in the greater Philadelphia area and has since evolved into must-stop destinations — especially if you're craving some decent road trip fuel (for your vehicle or your stomach).
Wawa now has more than 1,200 locations in the United States, with the greatest concentration between Pennsylvania and Florida. (The largest Wawa in the world happens to be in Philadelphia, if you want to pair a made-to-order lunch with your viewing of the Liberty Bell.) However, more Wawa stores complete with goose logos and ready-made breakfast sandwiches are popping up each month across several states. If one hits your neighborhood, trust me, it's time to see what all the fuss is about.
I'm a longtime Wawa fan: The summer my husband and I met years ago was marked by frequent walks to our local Wawa in the New Jersey beach town where we worked. We continue to crave Italian hoagies, and I'm a recent convert to the Shamrock Shake dupes from Wawa's not-so-secret menu hacks. If you're new to the Wawa-verse, welcome. But take it from me, there are a few things you need to steer clear of if you want to avoid looking like a Wawa newbie. Here are cringey mistakes to avoid so you get the most out of your first Wawa trip.
1. Trying to pay at the pickup counter
While a Wawa in peak rush hour looks like a melee of people trying to get their coffee fix or order more mozzarella sticks than should be permitted, there's actually a specific order to the chaos. This is especially true if you're ordering food from the made-to-order kiosks. Wawa's key rival on the East Coast, Sheetz, might have invented ordering food from touchscreens in convenience stores, but I'll argue that Wawa perfected the system.
First, order what you want from the kiosks, and grab the order slip. Keep that slip! Then, pay at the registers at the front of the store — not at the pickup counter. You'll keep that order slip and hand it in at the pickup counter to prove it's been paid afterward. It's a simple process: Order, pay up front, then pick up the food. But Wawa employees and other customers alike share that it's a common pet peeve when the uninitiated Wawa newbie orders and tries to pay at the counter, or tries to pick up their food before paying at all. Yes, you have to walk a few steps in between, but your order won't be finished in the two minutes it takes you to pay.
Two pro tips: Know your order number — that's what the employees will call when your order is ready. And, if you're getting multiple items and will want a bag, ask for one when you pay. The pickup counters rarely stock them.
2. Loading up on customizations just because you can
Wawa is the land of the customizable burgers and personalized hoagies, not to mention smoothies or lemonades any way you want them. Unlike other chains, you really can have it your way in a Wawa. But just because you can doesn't mean that 25 veggies and 12 sauces on top of your hoagie are really in your best interest.
If you're a fresh-faced Wawa customer, we highly recommend trying Wawa's pre-concocted specials. They're classically popular for good reason: The Wawa kitchen pros don't mess around. If you really want to strike out on your own, start modestly and build from there. Longtime Wawa customers have their orders dialed in perfectly — I can recite my hoagie order from memory. But Reddit is full of screenshots from associates trying to fit 20 condiments and every sauce inside one burger bun or bowl. And while it might be worthy of some "Fear Factor" tasting nonsense, it's not likely to be something you actually want to eat on repeat.
That said, feel free to experiment a little bit. Unlike some of its competitors, Wawa rarely charges for extra sauces or condiments, unless they are premium ingredients like extra protein or guacamole. If you've ever wondered if you like a chicken sandwich with garlic aioli AND teriyaki sauce, now is your chance to find out.
3. Skipping the hot soft pretzels
If you arrive early enough in the day, these doughy, generously salted soft pretzels will be in a case near the checkout counter. You'll pick up one, or three, or whatever number your heart is speaking to you in the moment. Here's the thing about these soft pretzels: They're supposed to be a Philly staple, but the internet is seriously divided about whether Wawa's pretzels are the best in the region, or if they're hunks of carby cardboard with salt. Even critics are surprised by their appeal: Philadelphia Magazine named Wawa's soft pretzels as one of the chain's five guilty pleasures, and a public broadcasting station out of Philly named them as the best in the region. Even against the resurgent Auntie Anne's.
But we can't ignore the fact that despite many rave reviews, these pretzels also have their fair share of detractors. "I've never understood how they are seen as passable," one commenter on Reddit said, who added that the dough always tastes raw to them. Another Reddit user called them "absolute trash," though they admitted they are an incredibly filling, cheap snack if you're on a budget.
If you're feeling adventurous, Wawa also sells stuffed soft pretzels with cheese, jalapeño cheddar, and sweet cream fillings (it's the sweet for me, thanks) — all of which generally receive positive reviews. Whether the pretzels stay on your always-buy list or never-again-whyyy, Wawa stans will expect you to have a firm stance in the debate.
4. Blocking the pickup counter
Now that you've paid for your food and picked up your hot pretzel stash, make sure you steer clear of another Wawa no-no: Blocking the pickup counter for hot food or beverages while you wait for your custom order to be ready.
You might not even realize you're doing this, especially if you ventured into a Wawa in a peak busy hour (which, honestly, is most hours of the day). But plenty of unaware customers block access to the counter and stop the flow of traffic, making it difficult for everyone else to get their food. Stand a few paces back, and if people are weaving around your elbows to get their own coffees, it's a sign you might still be too close.
Similarly, do not — I repeat, do not — stare down the Wawa employee who's trying to get your order to you as quickly as possible. I get it, you want to see some of the magic behind the scenes, or make sure you're getting exactly what you ordered. But threads online are full of employees saying this is one of the worst habits Wawa customers have. Would you like to be under a microscope every second of your work day? Probably not. If you feel like you can't help yourself, this is when it's more socially acceptable to make prolonged eye contact with your phone screen, rather than with the associate behind the counter.
5. Trying to order breakfast foods or pizzas any time of day
Wawa prides itself on keeping items fresh for its customers, but stores can only fit so many ingredients at the prep counter. With that in mind, the prep areas keep some perennially popular foods available 24/7, but others are only available at certain times of day. This is standard practice, so don't be upset with the teenager on shift when a sausage, egg, and cheese croissant isn't available at 6 p.m.
In general, Wawa's breakfast items like Sizzlis and hashbrowns are available from 5 a.m. until 11 a.m., particularly in stores that are open 24/7. A few items might be available later, like chicken biscuit sandwiches and certain breakfast quesadillas. Dinner items like pizzas, burgers, and garlic knots and fries are available starting after 4 p.m.
Other scarcities are more location-dependent. Several Wawa employees online said their respective Wawas stop heating up new batches of meatballs after 9 p.m. and start again early the next morning. But that depends on the place: If a particular Wawa has too much of a food item languishing in the hot bar overnight, they'll pare down what's available to avoid wasting money on food that's going to spoil before customers order it. Lucky for all of us, items like hoagies, mac and cheese, chicken sandwiches, and soups are in high enough demand that they're available to order any time of day — no timing requirements necessary.
6. Not downloading the Wawa app
Yep, it'll be one more app taking up space in your phone — but trust me, it's worth it. I use it the most for ordering ahead when I don't want to deal with touchscreens and standing in line. As someone with squirmy young kids, ordering through the app for curbside pickup is a lifesaver.
But even if you want to order inside, the app gives you a heads up on promotions and deals — which update frequently throughout the year. Wawa has member-only deals and challenges to earn you extra reward points and give you some savings if you have a rewards card (or an account through the app). Plus, you'll earn 10 points per dollar that you spend in the store, and 5 points per gallon of gas you purchase when you use the app at the pump. If you're already going to become a Wawa regular, you might as well get a free treat every now and then.
Plus, Wawa occasionally runs promotions that require you to be a rewards member in order to participate. Some locations offer Coffee Tuesdays toward the end of each year, for example, which allows Rewards members to pick up a free drip coffee each week for a limited time. But promotions like these aren't super popular with Wawa employees, because they can lead to ordering chaos — especially when people who don't have the app get upset because they can't get the free coffee they expected.
7. Requesting a large order meant for Wawa catering
If you somehow find yourself in charge of a large food order for your first trip to Wawa — maybe for the office lunch or post-practice team snacks — make sure your request doesn't belong with Wawa catering instead. If it's too big for the regular app or kiosks, the manager on duty will cancel it (especially if they're busy or understaffed) and have you resubmit as a catering order instead.
While there's no set size for what goes to the kiosks versus Wawa catering, the catering options start with options for hoagie trays, salads, and boxes of mac and cheese or mashed potatoes that serve 10 people. There's definitely wiggle room there: Reddit is full of screenshots of "shoulda been a catering order" complaints from Wawa employees, and some of those contain upwards of 30 to even 80 entree items to fulfill. In one case online, a Wawa employee said preparing an order of 70 to 80 items took 1 ½ hours, on the fly. Sometimes it'll still be accepted, but you run the risk of having it automatically rejected and never getting your food, too.
Catering orders can be placed online, and need to be added at least seven or eight hours ahead of time. My location in Pennsylvania says to order by 1:15 p.m. for catering orders the following day; if you order further in advance, you get a larger selection of menu options.
8. Messing up the coffee bar do's and don'ts
It would be extremely rare for brewed coffee during the morning rush at Wawa to be anything but piping hot and fresh. You're not the only one on a pre-caffeinated trudge to work, after all. But if you're suspicious that your desired flavor of roasted beans isn't up to snuff, do not reach behind the coffee counter and help yourself to a fresh pot. Wawa employees tell stories about customers breaking coffee pots this way, or switching out the pots and not telling anyone — spoiling the perfectly good brew that was already there. Wawa stores tend to be well-staffed in the morning, and they really do prefer it if you ask them to switch the pots for you.
If you're stopping by during the afternoon hours and prefer a less popular roast like hazelnut, it's very possible there won't be a fresh batch waiting for you. Don't fret — just ask one of the employees if they can brew one for you. Several Wawa employees have gone on record saying they're happy to do it, and it only takes a few minutes. You just need to ask, instead of leaving without your caffeine fix.
Finally, plan to indulge in Wawa's complimentary bar of flavored creamers and other coffee accouterments you might need to doctor your cup. Just don't forget to put those dairy items back into the cold wells they came from — the customers three hours later will thank you.
9. Missing Hoagiefest and other seasonal promotions
Wawa does a number of promotions throughout the year, each one promising deals on piping hot food or icy beverages. But none are so popular as Hoagiefest, which offers sandwiches, wraps, quesadillas, and other menu items at reduced prices. In 2025, all of those entree options were $6 or less for a limited time. Hoagiefest doesn't have specific annual dates, but it normally takes place during the summer months. Sometimes, Hoagiefest also features specialty sandwiches or reduces prices on beverages and other treats, too.
Summertime doesn't have all the fun, though. The fall season brings about Wawa's iconic Gobbler hoagie, which piles all the best parts of Thanksgiving onto a 10-inch roll. If you needed a new way to try turkey, stuffing, gravy, and cranberry sauce in a one-bite combo, this might be the (very messy) ticket. It's a beloved staple among longtime Wawa fans, and Philadelphia Magazine somewhat controversially named it as the best hoagie you can buy from the convenience chain. (Nothing beats the Italian; it's just facts.)
10. Talking on the phone at the register
This one very much seems like it should be a common sense practice, but the number of repeated complaints from Wawa customers and employees alike shows that there are still a few people out there who treat their local convenience store like their home office or car. Wawa is neither of those things.
Wawa employees really want you to be more considerate in the stores. Yes, those Wawa employees are choosing to work there. But they're not paid to listen to your chat with your partner on speakerphone about what you're having for dinner that night, or updating your mom about how your road trip is going. Stay off speakerphone the entire time you're in the store, and definitely pause or hang up if you're at the checkout. The number of Wawa employees who say online that "please" or "thank you" would go a long way in making their day better should show us that some human decency toward retail workers is long overdue.