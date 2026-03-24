10 Mistakes To Avoid On Your First Trip To Wawa

It's not totally shocking if you've never stepped foot into a Wawa before: The gas station/convenience store/fast food chain hybrids remain a regional institution mostly on the eastern seaboard. The truth is that Wawa started as a dairy supplier in the greater Philadelphia area and has since evolved into must-stop destinations — especially if you're craving some decent road trip fuel (for your vehicle or your stomach).

Wawa now has more than 1,200 locations in the United States, with the greatest concentration between Pennsylvania and Florida. (The largest Wawa in the world happens to be in Philadelphia, if you want to pair a made-to-order lunch with your viewing of the Liberty Bell.) However, more Wawa stores complete with goose logos and ready-made breakfast sandwiches are popping up each month across several states. If one hits your neighborhood, trust me, it's time to see what all the fuss is about.

I'm a longtime Wawa fan: The summer my husband and I met years ago was marked by frequent walks to our local Wawa in the New Jersey beach town where we worked. We continue to crave Italian hoagies, and I'm a recent convert to the Shamrock Shake dupes from Wawa's not-so-secret menu hacks. If you're new to the Wawa-verse, welcome. But take it from me, there are a few things you need to steer clear of if you want to avoid looking like a Wawa newbie. Here are cringey mistakes to avoid so you get the most out of your first Wawa trip.