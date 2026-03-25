Nobody should underestimate the importance of cheese in many people's lives. And that's why it's all the more disappointing when you go to your fridge searching for that piece of cheese you want to eat only to find that it has dried out or grown unwanted mold. The problem usually isn't the cheese itself but the way you're keeping it stored. We wanted to learn more about the storage mistakes that ruin cheese, so we spoke to four experts.

We interviewed Shannon Bonilla of Wisconsin Cheese, an American Cheese Society certified cheese professional and certified cheese sensory evaluator; Beth Crave, director of quality assurance for Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese; Jeff Kampa, cheese specialist and certified cheese professional at Dietz and Watson; and Tim Stearns, master cheesemaker at Land O'Lakes, Inc. Laden with their expert knowledge, we were able to discover some common storage don'ts that make cheese spoil faster or ruin the flavor or texture.

Once you learn about the 12 storage mistakes that are ruining your cheese, they're simple to avoid. You don't need to do anything dramatic, just make a few tweaks to the way you keep cheese stored at home and you'll notice the difference. No more heartache when you realize the cheese you've been thinking about all day isn't good to eat anymore.