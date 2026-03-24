Why We Wouldn't Recommend This Store-Bought 'Cream Cheese'
When it comes to dips, frosting, desserts, or just spreading on a bagel, there's nothing quite like cream cheese. The appeal is right in the name: a lusciously creamy texture and a subtle yet delicious cheese flavor. However, it's not as simple as just grabbing any old brand of cream cheese in your supermarket's dairy section. We sampled more than half a dozen, one of which fell far short of the level needed to earn Mashed's recommendation: Violife, a vegan, dairy-free "cream cheese alternative" that ended up in a convincing last place in our ranking of eight store-bought cream cheese brands.
Although it suffered from several issues, our reviewer summed it up fairly succinctly: "Violife's version just isn't a great stand-in for the traditional flavor of cream cheese." The current formulation is produced using an innovative combination of coconut oil, tapioca and potato starches, lentil protein, and a variety of other flavorings and binders. Previous versions, like those sampled by our reviewer, even included unusual ingredients like bamboo fibers.
Unfortunately, it fell far short in the most critical category of all: flavor. Violife has what our reviewer described as an "odd aftertaste that seems overly processed and maybe even fruity or floral in nature." Naturally, this doesn't align with the cream cheese experience most diners are hoping for, vegans included. It's also faced Reddit complaints for the undesirable performance when melted, often failing to hold its shape like cream cheese should.
Not a total disaster but not worth buying
Despite the overall disappointing experience, it's worth recognizing what Violife got right with this lesser-known alternative. Texturally, it achieved the goal of being smooth and creamy, a vital factor for any cream cheese. In addition, our reviewer noted that it might work better in cold dips or desserts, particularly fruitier ones. Violife also presents a likely much-appreciated option for vegans, those with lactose intolerance, and others looking to reduce their dairy intake.
Although it might not be an option for those with dietary restrictions, it's likely no surprise which brand came out on top: Philadelphia cream cheese, available in a variety of flavors for various dishes and tastes. For what it's worth, the company also produces a well-received plant-based cream cheese, too.
There are so many delicious and satisfying ways to use cream cheese when you cook. However, it's vital to start with the right ingredients. Unfortunately, Violife's cream cheese alternative simply doesn't fit the bill for most home cooks.