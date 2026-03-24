Why We Wouldn't Recommend This Store-Bought 'Cream Cheese'

When it comes to dips, frosting, desserts, or just spreading on a bagel, there's nothing quite like cream cheese. The appeal is right in the name: a lusciously creamy texture and a subtle yet delicious cheese flavor. However, it's not as simple as just grabbing any old brand of cream cheese in your supermarket's dairy section. We sampled more than half a dozen, one of which fell far short of the level needed to earn Mashed's recommendation: Violife, a vegan, dairy-free "cream cheese alternative" that ended up in a convincing last place in our ranking of eight store-bought cream cheese brands.

Although it suffered from several issues, our reviewer summed it up fairly succinctly: "Violife's version just isn't a great stand-in for the traditional flavor of cream cheese." The current formulation is produced using an innovative combination of coconut oil, tapioca and potato starches, lentil protein, and a variety of other flavorings and binders. Previous versions, like those sampled by our reviewer, even included unusual ingredients like bamboo fibers.

Unfortunately, it fell far short in the most critical category of all: flavor. Violife has what our reviewer described as an "odd aftertaste that seems overly processed and maybe even fruity or floral in nature." Naturally, this doesn't align with the cream cheese experience most diners are hoping for, vegans included. It's also faced Reddit complaints for the undesirable performance when melted, often failing to hold its shape like cream cheese should.