Something About This Costco Bakery Favorite Seems Different Lately, According To Reddit

The list of in-house products adored by Costco shoppers seems endless, and the bulk-buying destination's chocolate chunk cookies are no doubt a fan favorite. They're beloved by many for their vanilla-forward taste, golden-brown hue, and chewy consistency, not to mention the generous dose of chocolate chunks. However, these days, customers swear the cookies aren't as good as they used to be.

Many Redditors claim that the texture is the main difference. "My guys say that they don't like the cookies anymore because they claimed that, a few weeks ago, the cookies were more firm. And now, they break up too easily," one shopper writes. "I have noticed they crumble real easy now," another responds. Others say the cookies are now too hard to enjoy, rather than brittle.

Some feel the quality of the bakery's chocolate chunk cookies started to plummet just as Costco brought the massive double chocolate chunk cookie to its food courts, controversially in place of the cult-favorite churros. "The dough is brittle and crumbles easily," one customer alleges.