The Costco Bakery Item Shoppers Regret Buying

Costco's muffins are among the chain's most popular products. Their large size, affordability, and diverse flavors (such as the chain's popular almond poppyseed and seasonal pumpkin spice streusel) have kept shoppers coming back for years. So, why are customers disappointed with this previously adored Costco bakery item lately?

An updated version was released in late 2024, and shopper outrage ramped up into 2025. Costco replaced its oversized muffins. Instead of being able to spend $9.99 for two six-packs of large muffins, customers could only get an individual eight-pack of smaller ones for $6.99 each. Moreover, multiple consumers said the newer versions weren't as tasty. Plus, a new recipe — which Redditors have said includes real butter and less seed oil than before — allegedly made the treats spoil quicker. For instance, one user on the social media platform claimed the cream cheese in the blueberry muffins went bad before their family had a chance to eat them. "I could've taken them back, but the return line isn't worth $7," the poster added.

The muffins are one of many Costco products that have reportedly shrunk in recent years. Some shoppers might feel they're being scammed by shrinkflation, a phenomenon in which brands lower the quality, size, or amount of a product without lowering the price. If so, it may be harder for consumers to accept certain changes, like smaller muffins. However, Costco's update reformulation doesn't sound so straightforward.