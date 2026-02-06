The Costco Bakery Item Shoppers Regret Buying
Costco's muffins are among the chain's most popular products. Their large size, affordability, and diverse flavors (such as the chain's popular almond poppyseed and seasonal pumpkin spice streusel) have kept shoppers coming back for years. So, why are customers disappointed with this previously adored Costco bakery item lately?
An updated version was released in late 2024, and shopper outrage ramped up into 2025. Costco replaced its oversized muffins. Instead of being able to spend $9.99 for two six-packs of large muffins, customers could only get an individual eight-pack of smaller ones for $6.99 each. Moreover, multiple consumers said the newer versions weren't as tasty. Plus, a new recipe — which Redditors have said includes real butter and less seed oil than before — allegedly made the treats spoil quicker. For instance, one user on the social media platform claimed the cream cheese in the blueberry muffins went bad before their family had a chance to eat them. "I could've taken them back, but the return line isn't worth $7," the poster added.
The muffins are one of many Costco products that have reportedly shrunk in recent years. Some shoppers might feel they're being scammed by shrinkflation, a phenomenon in which brands lower the quality, size, or amount of a product without lowering the price. If so, it may be harder for consumers to accept certain changes, like smaller muffins. However, Costco's update reformulation doesn't sound so straightforward.
Why Costco changed its bakery muffins
Butter is typically more expensive than seed oil, which could provide some context for the muffins' change in price and size. However, according to a Costco bakery employee on Reddit, the reason had to do with "customer complaints about them being too big, having to buy two containers, and not being able to finish them all before they go bad." While that's likely true for some, others miss the classic varieties and the option to try two flavors at once with the mix-and-match deal.
Overall, reactions have been somewhat mixed. Some Redditors consider the new Kirkland signature product a total fail. One person complained that they are "dry and have an off-putting taste." However, others appreciate Costco adding butter and reducing the amount of seed oils (soybean oil is still present on the ingredients list). As one commenter wrote, "Despite the hate on this thread, the ingredients list got a big upgrade. Real butter makes for a different texture and density than oil, so it's understandable a lot of people prefer the previous." One commenter didn't even mind the possibility that the new muffins would go bad faster: "Oddly enough, that makes me feel better about their quality?" remarked the user. "There's less preservatives and butter spoils quicker than oil, so it tracks."
The muffins may be pricier and smaller, but you may feel they're better quality and a more manageable size. A number of customers swear by the new lemon raspberry variety, but you can always try our copycat Costco chocolate muffin recipe instead if you're a purist.