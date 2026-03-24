How Food Network Star Tobias Dorzon Rebuilt His Career After Being Shot 11 Times
With a competition show lineup that includes "Chopped" and "Tournament of Champions," the Food Network provides numerous avenues of stardom for rising cooks across the country. But one beloved contestant of both of the aforementioned programs made headlines for an entirely different — and truly tragic — reason. Tobias Dorzon, a Maryland-based chef and restaurateur, faced the unimaginable when he was shot 11 times during a robbery in front of his home back in November 2024. Miraculously, he survived and has been making moves in the food industry ever since.
Following a two-month stay in the hospital, multiple surgeries, and a lot of physical therapy, Dorzan appeared at the 2025 South Beach Wine and Food Festival just three months after his attack. He was joined by his friend and mentor, Guy Fieri, who was a huge support during his recovery. "[He] was constantly on the phone with me checking in, making sure the medical staff were taking care of me, offering to order food for everyone, and just giving me words of encouragement," Dorzon told People after the incident. "He's been here for me the whole time, every step of the way."
Dorzon has since returned to "Guy's Grocery Games" as a judge after taking home four wins on the show, and made a triumphant return to "Tournament of Champions" in November 2025 for a special holiday edition of the competition. In 2026, Dorzon competed in the seventh "Tournament of Champions," which Fieri called "the most emotional" season for him yet.
From football star to Food Network star, Tobias Dorzon isn't slowing down
Before pivoting to the culinary world, Tobias Dorzon actually started his professional career playing football in the NFL, which he credits for making him a better chef. "That determination, football gives you that willpower, it gives you the never want to quit [mentality]," he explained in a 2022 interview with Mashed. "Football players tend to be really competitive. It helps me be really competitive in the kitchen, [which helps with] these culinary battle shows ... I'm used to battling."
And battle he has in the year following his horrific experience. In addition to running his two Maryland restaurants, Huncho House and 1123, and appearing back on the Food Network, Dorzon has been spending his time post-recovery working hard at expanding his brand. In December 2025, the chef dropped his own seasoning, as well as a merch collaboration with Skrued clothing. In January 2026, he even returned to the gridiron, partnering with Duke's Mayonnaise as the official chef of the Duke's Mayo Bowl, the annual post-season college football game. He also appears to have taken "Huncho" on the road, curating dining experiences at locations across the country.
Guy Fieri referred to Dorzon as "a warrior," and considering his epic comeback after such a life-changing event, there's no denying his will to succeed. Although he was eliminated early on in the seventh "Tournament of Champions," we have no doubt that we'll be seeing a lot more of this chef, restaurateur, and television personality as his career continues to take off.