How Food Network Star Tobias Dorzon Rebuilt His Career After Being Shot 11 Times

With a competition show lineup that includes "Chopped" and "Tournament of Champions," the Food Network provides numerous avenues of stardom for rising cooks across the country. But one beloved contestant of both of the aforementioned programs made headlines for an entirely different — and truly tragic — reason. Tobias Dorzon, a Maryland-based chef and restaurateur, faced the unimaginable when he was shot 11 times during a robbery in front of his home back in November 2024. Miraculously, he survived and has been making moves in the food industry ever since.

Following a two-month stay in the hospital, multiple surgeries, and a lot of physical therapy, Dorzan appeared at the 2025 South Beach Wine and Food Festival just three months after his attack. He was joined by his friend and mentor, Guy Fieri, who was a huge support during his recovery. "[He] was constantly on the phone with me checking in, making sure the medical staff were taking care of me, offering to order food for everyone, and just giving me words of encouragement," Dorzon told People after the incident. "He's been here for me the whole time, every step of the way."

Dorzon has since returned to "Guy's Grocery Games" as a judge after taking home four wins on the show, and made a triumphant return to "Tournament of Champions" in November 2025 for a special holiday edition of the competition. In 2026, Dorzon competed in the seventh "Tournament of Champions," which Fieri called "the most emotional" season for him yet.