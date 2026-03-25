The Painful Way Martha Stewart's 'Second Marriage' Ended

Martha Stewart might be worth a lot of money, but that doesn't mean the homemaking icon's life has been a walk in the park. Stewart's prison stint for insider trading was certainly a stressor, and it may have caused the breakdown of her "second marriage." From 1993 to 2008, Stewart was romantically involved with Charles Simonyi, a Hungarian tech billionaire credited with inventing Microsoft's Excel and Word software. Stewart spoke about her former love in the 2024 Netflix documentary "Martha" and characterized the end of their coupling as highly upsetting. According to Stewart, Simonyi very abruptly informed the domestic diva about his future plans — which didn't include her.

"We were visiting the president of Iceland and we were in bed," Stewart explained. Despite the romantic trappings, Simonyi was not in the mood for love, at least where Stewart was concerned. "He said, 'You know, Martha, I'm going to get married.' He said, 'I'm gonna get married to Lisa.' I said, 'Lisa who?' I mean, he hadn't told me a word."

Simonyi was referring to Lisa Persdotter, whose father is Swedish millionaire Jorgen Persson. The tech mogul claimed that he was forbidden from speaking with Stewart by Persdotter's parents, and that was the end of that. "I thought that was the most horrible thing a person could do," Stewart said in her documentary. "What a stupid thing to do to someone that you actually cared about. So, second 'divorce.'"