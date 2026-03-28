The Reason We Lost So Many Dairy Queen Locations In 2025

In early 2025, it seemed like Dairy Queen was becoming a thing of the past for many Texans after more than three dozen locations melted away like ice cream. All of those fast food restaurant closures involved the franchisee Project Lonestar, which is in a legal battle with the American Dairy Queen Corporation (ADQC). According to court filings, as part of a previous arrangement, the franchisee needed to remodel its locations or close them. In 2024, ADQC reached out in an attempt to enforce updates, as well as collect overdue royalties. However, it seems Project Lonestar decided against remodeling. Court documents state that the franchisee was given an opportunity to make back payments and secure a buyer for its stores within 30 days in October 2024.

It later came to light that Project Lonestar allegedly found a buyer and had caught up on its royalties. But it was unable to work with American Dairy Queen Corporation to make the deal happen. Project Lonestar claimed the sale fell through after ADQC imposed even more financial obligations as a condition of transferring ownership. Initially, 25 Dairy Queen franchise locations closed in February 2025. However, the problems didn't end there. Project Lonestar said the parent company cut off its remaining stores from receiving supplies, making operations as usual impossible. A total of 12 more locations would close by the end of March.

In February 2025, Project Lonestar sued the ice cream company. The franchisee reportedly accused ADQC of causing $4 million in damages. However, at the time of the filing, it only sought $1 million.