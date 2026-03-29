When people think about making the best possible pizza, they normally focus on the crust, looking for pizza dough mistakes and learning how to troubleshoot them. Then, people consider the toppings and what cheese to use — but the sauce often gets overlooked. There are some mistakes everyone makes with pizza sauce, which can lead to a subpar pie. A great sauce is an important part of a top-notch pizza. Without it, you can get everything else right and still miss the mark.

As a food writer, I'm naturally obsessed with cooking. I used to run Crust, a pizza pop-up and market stall, in and around Oxford, England. I spent countless hours developing my sauce recipe, with the help of some ancestral knowledge from the Italian side of my family. So, I know plenty about the potential pitfalls and can save you hours of research, trial, and error. However, I'm certainly not the only pizza expert on the block. I also interviewed Mark Bello, owner/operator of Pizza School NYC, who teaches others to make the perfect New York style pizza.

Between us, we have you covered. I'll walk you through some of the most common pizza sauce missteps and tell you what to do instead. Before you know it, you'll be making the pizza you've always wanted to but could never quite nail.